Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 1 PURDUE 71, NO. 24 OHIO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .431, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jenkins 3-3, Loyer 3-6, Smith 3-6, Gillis 2-7, Morton 2-7, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Loyer 4, Morton 4, Edey 3, Kaufman-Renn, Newman, Smith). Steals: 4 (Morton 2, Smith 2). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86
Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
RUTGERS 64, MARYLAND 50
Percentages: FG .413, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott). Turnovers: 18 (Reese 5, Young 4, Hart 3, Martinez 2, Scott 2, Batchelor, Emilien). Steals: 9...
Bakersfield Californian
HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51
Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53
Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
Bakersfield Californian
TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58
Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 62, CHARLOTTE 60
Percentages: FG .382, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Gipson 3-4, B.Williams 2-7, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 1-2, Berry 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Milicic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Patterson). Turnovers: 10 (Patterson 5, Khalifa 3, B.Williams, Milicic). Steals: 1 (Folkes). Technical Fouls: None.
Bakersfield Californian
STONY BROOK 67, MONMOUTH 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Roberts 3-3, Policelli 3-10, Sarvan 2-9, Pettway 1-3, Stephenson-Moore 1-6, Onyekonwu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sarvan 2, Pettway). Turnovers: 12 (Roberts 3, Sarvan 3, Policelli 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Muratori, Onyekonwu). Steals: 4 (Onyekonwu, Pettway, Roberts,...
Bakersfield Californian
WILLIAM & MARY 69, NORTHEASTERN 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Stucke 4-7, Pridgen 2-2, King 1-3, Cormier 0-1, McClintock 0-1, Turner 0-2, Telfort 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Doherty 2, Pridgen 2, Stucke, Telfort, Troutman). Turnovers: 16 (Cormier 4, King 4, Doherty 3, Telfort 2, Pridgen,...
Bakersfield Californian
PRINCETON 68, COLUMBIA 49
Percentages: FG .413, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Allocco 3-6, Austin 1-2, Adebayo 0-1, O'Connell 0-1, Scott 0-1, Pierce 0-2, Lee 0-3, Peters 0-4, Langborg 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Langborg, Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Evbuomwan 2, Kellman 2, Martini 2, Scott 2, Allocco,...
Bakersfield Californian
Wright St. 90, Detroit 85
DETROIT (6-10) Anderson 5-11 0-0 12, Parks 2-4 0-2 4, An.Davis 9-25 7-7 27, Moss 6-9 2-3 15, Stone 10-19 1-2 24, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 1-6 0-0 3, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-74 10-14 85. WRIGHT ST. (9-7) Noel 6-10 6-8 18, Braun...
Bakersfield Californian
OAKLAND 64, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 63
Percentages: FG .396, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hervey 2-5, Moore 2-6, Townsend 1-2, Watts 1-2, Lampman 1-7, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 13 (Moore 3, Townsend 3, Hervey 2, Parker 2, Watts 2, Lampman). Steals: 7 (Lampman 3, Moore...
Bakersfield Californian
IONA 84, MARIST 57
Percentages: FG .554, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Jenkins 3-6, Shema 2-2, Ibine Ayo 1-1, Florence 1-2, Carey 0-1, JeanLouis 0-1, Brookshire 0-2, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis, Florence, Ibine Ayo, Jenkins, Joseph). Turnovers: 5 (Brookshire, Davis, Florence, Joseph, Shema). Steals: 3...
Bakersfield Californian
Chicago 126, Philadelphia 112
Percentages: FG .571, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 20-34, .588 (LaVine 11-13, White 3-7, Vucevic 2-3, Williams 2-5, Dragic 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-1, DeRozan 0-2, Dosunmu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Vucevic 2, DeRozan, LaVine). Turnovers: 11 (LaVine 3, DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, Drummond, Jones Jr., Vucevic,...
Bakersfield Californian
Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Davis' 36-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 win against the UAB Blazers. The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with...
Santa Clara men's basketball assistant coach Scott Garson joins Gonzaga Nation podcast
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Santa Clara in a wide-ranging conversation with assistant men's basketball coach Scott Garson. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or ...
Dundee halts three-game skid with lopsided win over Jefferson
Three straight losses. Playing on back-to-back nights. Dundee's boys basketball players had plenty of reasons to feel sorry for themselves Friday night. ...
Newton Falls downs Crestview to nab 8th win
The win is the Tigers' third-straight and eighth of the season.
Comments / 0