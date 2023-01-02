Read full article on original website
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 62, CHARLOTTE 60
Percentages: FG .382, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Gipson 3-4, B.Williams 2-7, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 1-2, Berry 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Milicic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Patterson). Turnovers: 10 (Patterson 5, Khalifa 3, B.Williams, Milicic). Steals: 1 (Folkes). Technical Fouls: None.
RUTGERS 64, MARYLAND 50
Percentages: FG .413, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott). Turnovers: 18 (Reese 5, Young 4, Hart 3, Martinez 2, Scott 2, Batchelor, Emilien). Steals: 9...
HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51
Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86
Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
STONY BROOK 67, MONMOUTH 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Roberts 3-3, Policelli 3-10, Sarvan 2-9, Pettway 1-3, Stephenson-Moore 1-6, Onyekonwu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sarvan 2, Pettway). Turnovers: 12 (Roberts 3, Sarvan 3, Policelli 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Muratori, Onyekonwu). Steals: 4 (Onyekonwu, Pettway, Roberts,...
WILLIAM & MARY 69, NORTHEASTERN 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Stucke 4-7, Pridgen 2-2, King 1-3, Cormier 0-1, McClintock 0-1, Turner 0-2, Telfort 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Doherty 2, Pridgen 2, Stucke, Telfort, Troutman). Turnovers: 16 (Cormier 4, King 4, Doherty 3, Telfort 2, Pridgen,...
TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58
Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
QUEENS 75, BELLARMINE 74
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .475, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (McKee 5-8, McCluney 3-7, Dye 2-7, McLaurin 1-1, Ashby 1-6, Mathews 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mathews). Turnovers: 14 (McCluney 3, McLaurin 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McKee 2, Mathews). Steals: 8 (Mathews 3,...
NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53
Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Davis' 36-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 win against the UAB Blazers. The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with...
WRIGHT STATE 90, DETROIT MERCY 85
Percentages: FG .446, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Stone 3-6, Anderson 2-5, An.Davis 2-10, Moss 1-3, Oliver 1-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Oliver, Parks). Turnovers: 7 (Moss 5, An.Davis, Oliver). Steals: 5 (An.Davis 2, Oliver 2, LeGreair). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WRIGHT ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Noel346-106-84-173118.
TOLEDO 102, WESTERN MICHIGAN 74
Percentages: FG .387, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (T.Maddox 4-10, Hannah 2-3, Hubbard 1-3, Norman 1-7, Hastings 0-1, Monegro 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hastings 3, Hannah, T.Maddox). Turnovers: 11 (Norman 4, Hastings 2, Hubbard, Monegro, Simms, T.Maddox, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hannah, Hastings, Hubbard,...
Stevanic and Western Illinois host Denver
Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 1-3 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the Denver Pioneers after Vuk Stevanic scored 21 points in Western Illinois' 78-74 loss to the Omaha Mavericks. The Leathernecks are 5-2 on their home court. Western Illinois is ninth in the...
OAKLAND 64, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 63
Percentages: FG .396, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hervey 2-5, Moore 2-6, Townsend 1-2, Watts 1-2, Lampman 1-7, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 13 (Moore 3, Townsend 3, Hervey 2, Parker 2, Watts 2, Lampman). Steals: 7 (Lampman 3, Moore...
PRINCETON 68, COLUMBIA 49
Percentages: FG .413, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Allocco 3-6, Austin 1-2, Adebayo 0-1, O'Connell 0-1, Scott 0-1, Pierce 0-2, Lee 0-3, Peters 0-4, Langborg 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Langborg, Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Evbuomwan 2, Kellman 2, Martini 2, Scott 2, Allocco,...
IONA 84, MARIST 57
Percentages: FG .554, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Jenkins 3-6, Shema 2-2, Ibine Ayo 1-1, Florence 1-2, Carey 0-1, JeanLouis 0-1, Brookshire 0-2, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis, Florence, Ibine Ayo, Jenkins, Joseph). Turnovers: 5 (Brookshire, Davis, Florence, Joseph, Shema). Steals: 3...
Santa Clara men's basketball assistant coach Scott Garson joins Gonzaga Nation podcast
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Santa Clara in a wide-ranging conversation with assistant men's basketball coach Scott Garson. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or ...
BOYS BASKETBALL: Port Charlotte hits its stride, tops Sentinels
PORT CHARLOTTE – Healthy, healed and handsy, Port Charlotte deflected passes, grabbed rebounds and played its pesky brand of defense Friday against visiting Evangelical Christian.
Chicago 126, Philadelphia 112
Percentages: FG .571, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 20-34, .588 (LaVine 11-13, White 3-7, Vucevic 2-3, Williams 2-5, Dragic 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-1, DeRozan 0-2, Dosunmu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Vucevic 2, DeRozan, LaVine). Turnovers: 11 (LaVine 3, DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, Drummond, Jones Jr., Vucevic,...
There's a new budding star on the Rockland High girls basketball team
ROCKLAND — Friday’s high school girls basketball game between Rockland and Mashpee featured a bunch of star guards. Mashpee is led by a pair of 1,000-point scorers in seniors Amiyah Peters and Hialeah Turner Foster. Rockland’s three captains - Charlie Kelliher, Sydney Blaney and Maggie Elie - are all returning South Shore League All-Stars. ...
