Bakersfield Californian
NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53
Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
Bakersfield Californian
TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58
Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86
Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
STONY BROOK 67, MONMOUTH 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Roberts 3-3, Policelli 3-10, Sarvan 2-9, Pettway 1-3, Stephenson-Moore 1-6, Onyekonwu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sarvan 2, Pettway). Turnovers: 12 (Roberts 3, Sarvan 3, Policelli 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Muratori, Onyekonwu). Steals: 4 (Onyekonwu, Pettway, Roberts,...
Bakersfield Californian
WILLIAM & MARY 69, NORTHEASTERN 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Stucke 4-7, Pridgen 2-2, King 1-3, Cormier 0-1, McClintock 0-1, Turner 0-2, Telfort 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Doherty 2, Pridgen 2, Stucke, Telfort, Troutman). Turnovers: 16 (Cormier 4, King 4, Doherty 3, Telfort 2, Pridgen,...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 62, CHARLOTTE 60
Percentages: FG .382, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Gipson 3-4, B.Williams 2-7, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 1-2, Berry 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Milicic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Patterson). Turnovers: 10 (Patterson 5, Khalifa 3, B.Williams, Milicic). Steals: 1 (Folkes). Technical Fouls: None.
Bakersfield Californian
QUEENS 75, BELLARMINE 74
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .475, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (McKee 5-8, McCluney 3-7, Dye 2-7, McLaurin 1-1, Ashby 1-6, Mathews 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mathews). Turnovers: 14 (McCluney 3, McLaurin 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McKee 2, Mathews). Steals: 8 (Mathews 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
PRINCETON 68, COLUMBIA 49
Percentages: FG .413, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Allocco 3-6, Austin 1-2, Adebayo 0-1, O'Connell 0-1, Scott 0-1, Pierce 0-2, Lee 0-3, Peters 0-4, Langborg 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Langborg, Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Evbuomwan 2, Kellman 2, Martini 2, Scott 2, Allocco,...
Bakersfield Californian
TOLEDO 102, WESTERN MICHIGAN 74
Percentages: FG .387, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (T.Maddox 4-10, Hannah 2-3, Hubbard 1-3, Norman 1-7, Hastings 0-1, Monegro 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hastings 3, Hannah, T.Maddox). Turnovers: 11 (Norman 4, Hastings 2, Hubbard, Monegro, Simms, T.Maddox, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hannah, Hastings, Hubbard,...
Bakersfield Californian
IONA 84, MARIST 57
Percentages: FG .554, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Jenkins 3-6, Shema 2-2, Ibine Ayo 1-1, Florence 1-2, Carey 0-1, JeanLouis 0-1, Brookshire 0-2, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis, Florence, Ibine Ayo, Jenkins, Joseph). Turnovers: 5 (Brookshire, Davis, Florence, Joseph, Shema). Steals: 3...
Bakersfield Californian
OAKLAND 64, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 63
Percentages: FG .396, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hervey 2-5, Moore 2-6, Townsend 1-2, Watts 1-2, Lampman 1-7, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 13 (Moore 3, Townsend 3, Hervey 2, Parker 2, Watts 2, Lampman). Steals: 7 (Lampman 3, Moore...
Bakersfield Californian
Indiana 108, Portland 99
Percentages: FG .404, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Simons 4-11, Hart 2-2, Sharpe 1-3, Nurkic 1-4, Lillard 1-8, Grant 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nurkic). Turnovers: 18 (Simons 4, Sharpe 3, Grant 2, Hart 2, Lillard 2, Nurkic 2, Walker 2, Eubanks). Steals: 5...
Bakersfield Californian
Chicago 126, Philadelphia 112
Percentages: FG .571, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 20-34, .588 (LaVine 11-13, White 3-7, Vucevic 2-3, Williams 2-5, Dragic 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-1, DeRozan 0-2, Dosunmu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Vucevic 2, DeRozan, LaVine). Turnovers: 11 (LaVine 3, DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, Drummond, Jones Jr., Vucevic,...
Bakersfield Californian
Wright St. 90, Detroit 85
DETROIT (6-10) Anderson 5-11 0-0 12, Parks 2-4 0-2 4, An.Davis 9-25 7-7 27, Moss 6-9 2-3 15, Stone 10-19 1-2 24, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 1-6 0-0 3, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-74 10-14 85. WRIGHT ST. (9-7) Noel 6-10 6-8 18, Braun...
Dundee halts three-game skid with lopsided win over Jefferson
Three straight losses. Playing on back-to-back nights. Dundee's boys basketball players had plenty of reasons to feel sorry for themselves Friday night. ...
Bakersfield Californian
Stevanic and Western Illinois host Denver
Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 1-3 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the Denver Pioneers after Vuk Stevanic scored 21 points in Western Illinois' 78-74 loss to the Omaha Mavericks. The Leathernecks are 5-2 on their home court. Western Illinois is ninth in the...
Bakersfield Californian
Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Davis' 36-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 win against the UAB Blazers. The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with...
There's a new budding star on the Rockland High girls basketball team
ROCKLAND — Friday’s high school girls basketball game between Rockland and Mashpee featured a bunch of star guards. Mashpee is led by a pair of 1,000-point scorers in seniors Amiyah Peters and Hialeah Turner Foster. Rockland’s three captains - Charlie Kelliher, Sydney Blaney and Maggie Elie - are all returning South Shore League All-Stars. ...
Hawks And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
LaVine hits 11 of 13 3s, scores 41 points in Bulls' victory
Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers' home winning streak at 11.
