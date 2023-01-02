Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-3, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 2-1 Big West) BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 29 points in CSU Fullerton's 77-62 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders. The Titans have gone 6-1 at home. CSU Fullerton...

HONOLULU, HI ・ 19 HOURS AGO