San Jose, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Chicago 126, Philadelphia 112

Percentages: FG .571, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 20-34, .588 (LaVine 11-13, White 3-7, Vucevic 2-3, Williams 2-5, Dragic 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-1, DeRozan 0-2, Dosunmu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Vucevic 2, DeRozan, LaVine). Turnovers: 11 (LaVine 3, DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, Drummond, Jones Jr., Vucevic,...
Wright St. 90, Detroit 85

DETROIT (6-10) Anderson 5-11 0-0 12, Parks 2-4 0-2 4, An.Davis 9-25 7-7 27, Moss 6-9 2-3 15, Stone 10-19 1-2 24, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 1-6 0-0 3, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-74 10-14 85. WRIGHT ST. (9-7) Noel 6-10 6-8 18, Braun...
DETROIT, MI
Indiana 108, Portland 99

PORTLAND (99) Grant 6-15 3-3 15, Hart 4-4 2-2 12, Nurkic 6-15 1-1 14, Lillard 7-24 4-5 19, Simons 7-20 2-2 20, Walker 5-7 1-2 11, Eubanks 2-4 0-0 4, K.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Sharpe 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 38-94 14-17 99. INDIANA (108) Hield 3-9 3-3 11, Nesmith 3-5...
PORTLAND, OR

