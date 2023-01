(Iowa City) Iowa’s losing streak in men’s basketball reached three games with a Sunday road loss to Penn State. The Hawkeyes dropped an 83-79 contest against the Nittany Lions.

Kris Murray had 32 points and 9 rebounds. Tony Perkins posted 17 points and 7 boards. Filip Rebraca scored 13. Iowa scored just 26 points in the first half.

The 8-6 Hawks will have Indiana at home on Thursday.