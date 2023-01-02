ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Israeli army kills Palestinian militant, teen in West Bank

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — Israeli forces killed a militant and a teenage boy during clashes that erupted early Monday when troops entered a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, Palestinians said.

Director of Ibn Sina Hospital in the northern city of Jenin, Samer Attiyeh, identified the two as Samer Houshiyeh, 21, who was shot with several gunshots in the chest, and Fouad Abed, 17, a civilian.

In a statement, al-Aqsa Brigades, a militant group linked with President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, said Houshiyeh was a member. The brigades published an earlier photo in which Houshiyeh posed with rifles. Video on social media showed his body wrapped with the armed group’s flag as his mother and other mourners bid farewell.

The clashes erupted in Kafr Dan near Jenin. The Israeli military said it entered the town late Sunday to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September.

The year 2022 was the deadliest in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since 2006. The Israeli military has conducted near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns, killing more than 150 Palestinians. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mexico nabs son of drug lord 'El Chapo' before Biden visit

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state's capital.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orthodox celebrate Christmas in shadow of conflict

MOSCOW — (AP) — Orthodox Christians packed churches on Friday evening for Christmas Eve services, a holiday darkened for many by the conflict raging between Orthodox neighbors Russia and Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, the world's largest Orthodox denomination, led elaborate services at Moscow's...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kim Jong Un parades a new generation, releases more images of young daughter, rows of missiles

LONDON — North Korean state media recently released new undated images of Kim Jong Un showcasing the Hermit Kingdom's extensive arsenal. But in those carefully curated photos, there was something else the communist leader was broadcasting to the world: his daughter. Pictures were released, of the pair walking hand in hand alongside armored military vehicles and rocket launchers.
New York Post

Biden border ‘shell game’ will still let hundreds of thousands of migrants in: expert

President Biden’s newly announced border policy will allow hundreds of thousands of migrants to apply for asylum in the US whether they deserve it or not — further undermining America’s immigration enforcement structure, a longtime border watcher said Friday. In a White House speech Thursday, Biden announced the US would let 30,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans into the US each month — provided they apply for asylum via an official cellphone app, pay for their airfare and find a financial sponsor. Anyone who shows up at the frontier would be denied entry. “Do not, do not just show up at...
TEXAS STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
128K+
Followers
147K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy