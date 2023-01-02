ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

WGME

Volunteers plan to help repair storm damage in Saco Saturday

SACO (WGME) – A group effort is planned to repair storm damage in Saco. Members of Saco Bay Trails say the storm before Christmas floated the walking bridge on the Atlantic Way Trail in Saco about 60 feet up the trail. Saturday, volunteers and members of the UNE hockey...
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Freeport fire injures 1, leaves 2 families displaced

FREEPORT, Maine — Crews from several Cumberland County fire departments were at the scene of a multiple-structure fire in Freeport Thursday morning. It happened at 10 Joseph Drive, near Webster Road, according to Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley. One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated...
FREEPORT, ME
WGME

Elderly couple displaced after a driver hit their Lewiston home and ran off

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Police search Maine state park for missing Portland woman

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say a 40-year-old Portland woman was reported missing by her husband from their Deering home on Thursday around 8 a.m. Police did not release her name or provide a...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Police investigate second death on Lewiston street in past 2 days

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are investigating a second death on a Lewiston street in as many days. The Lewiston Police Department says a body was found around 2 p.m. in a home at 83 Bartlett Street. The residence is about a block away from where another body was found Thursday.
LEWISTON, ME
mainepublic.org

Friends say Thanksgiving Day murder could have been prevented with a stronger mental health system

On Thanksgiving day, Androscoggin County sheriff's deputies were called to a house in Poland. Inside, 38-year-old Gabe Damour was found dead, and his brother, 34-year-old Justin Butterfield, was arrested and charged with murder. Butterfield's friends say it's a tragedy that could have been prevented. They say that for years, they tried in vain to get him effective treatment for schizophrenia. Now, they hope the story of what happened will lead to changes in Maine's mental health system.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck

It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
LONG ISLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Officials investigate fire at mobile home in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Fire officials in Portsmouth are trying to figure out what sparked an overnight fire at a mobile home. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Oriental Gardens. A family of four was there at the time, and everyone got out safely. The fire also...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam

It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Two Tractor Trailers Collide On Maine Turnpike

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 8:05 AM. The press release explains that a box truck operated by 22 year old Manuel Depina-Gonolves, of Boston, was traveling southbound when he crashed into a fully loaded cement truck. Depina-Gonolves was...
KITTERY, ME
WGME

'We're seeing encampments:' Smaller Maine communities face growing housing crisis

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Maine's housing crisis isn't just hitting bigger cities like Portland. Hundreds of Maine communities are now dealing with growing issues involving homelessness. It's a part of Scarborough most people never see. "We're seeing encampments,” Scarborough Social Services Navigator Lauren Dembski-Martin said. “We're seeing folks living in motels....
SCARBOROUGH, ME
wabi.tv

Portland hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -The first baby of 2023 born in Portland has arrived. Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Police investigating after body found in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
LEWISTON, ME

