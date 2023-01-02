Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Help a World War II Navy Code Girl Celebrate her 99th BirthdayThe Maine WriterScarborough, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WGME
Volunteers plan to help repair storm damage in Saco Saturday
SACO (WGME) – A group effort is planned to repair storm damage in Saco. Members of Saco Bay Trails say the storm before Christmas floated the walking bridge on the Atlantic Way Trail in Saco about 60 feet up the trail. Saturday, volunteers and members of the UNE hockey...
Freeport fire injures 1, leaves 2 families displaced
FREEPORT, Maine — Crews from several Cumberland County fire departments were at the scene of a multiple-structure fire in Freeport Thursday morning. It happened at 10 Joseph Drive, near Webster Road, according to Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley. One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated...
WGME
Elderly couple displaced after a driver hit their Lewiston home and ran off
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police are trying to find a driver who led police on a high-speed chase, crashed into a home and then ran off. Police say they went to make a routine stop early Wednesday morning when the driver sped off. He was going so fast, police decided to break off the pursuit. Minutes later, though, the SUV went off the road and slammed into a home.
This Drive-Thru Worker at the Dunkin’ in Brunswick, Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
WGME
Police search Maine state park for missing Portland woman
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say a 40-year-old Portland woman was reported missing by her husband from their Deering home on Thursday around 8 a.m. Police did not release her name or provide a...
Maine Police Looking For Suspect Who Crashed into Elderly Couple’s Home, Drove Off
Police are looking for a suspect that led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into the home of an elderly couple and fleeing the scene. Now, that couple has been displaced from their home. According to an article from WGME 13, the Lewiston Police Department was attempting to conduct...
WGME
Police investigate second death on Lewiston street in past 2 days
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are investigating a second death on a Lewiston street in as many days. The Lewiston Police Department says a body was found around 2 p.m. in a home at 83 Bartlett Street. The residence is about a block away from where another body was found Thursday.
mainepublic.org
Friends say Thanksgiving Day murder could have been prevented with a stronger mental health system
On Thanksgiving day, Androscoggin County sheriff's deputies were called to a house in Poland. Inside, 38-year-old Gabe Damour was found dead, and his brother, 34-year-old Justin Butterfield, was arrested and charged with murder. Butterfield's friends say it's a tragedy that could have been prevented. They say that for years, they tried in vain to get him effective treatment for schizophrenia. Now, they hope the story of what happened will lead to changes in Maine's mental health system.
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck
It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
WGME
'I'm devastated:' Gorham apartment tenants left without homes after truck hits building
GORHAM (WGME) -- A truck smashed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital. Investigators say the pickup truck was traveling towards Buxton on Narragansett Street and crossed over the center line before hitting a car traveling in the other direction. "The pickup truck then...
WMUR.com
Officials investigate fire at mobile home in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Fire officials in Portsmouth are trying to figure out what sparked an overnight fire at a mobile home. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Oriental Gardens. A family of four was there at the time, and everyone got out safely. The fire also...
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam
It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
NHPR
Police shot Gilford teen allegedly armed with a knife within two minutes of arriving, call logs show
Police officers responding to a distress call in Gilford on New Year’s Day were on scene for approximately two minutes before shooting and killing a teenager inside his home who was allegedly armed with a knife. Mischa Fay, 17, was killed by a single gunshot fired by an officer,...
Two Tractor Trailers Collide On Maine Turnpike
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 8:05 AM. The press release explains that a box truck operated by 22 year old Manuel Depina-Gonolves, of Boston, was traveling southbound when he crashed into a fully loaded cement truck. Depina-Gonolves was...
WGME
'We're seeing encampments:' Smaller Maine communities face growing housing crisis
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Maine's housing crisis isn't just hitting bigger cities like Portland. Hundreds of Maine communities are now dealing with growing issues involving homelessness. It's a part of Scarborough most people never see. "We're seeing encampments,” Scarborough Social Services Navigator Lauren Dembski-Martin said. “We're seeing folks living in motels....
wabi.tv
Portland hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -The first baby of 2023 born in Portland has arrived. Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born...
YAHOO!
York home targeted for marijuana, money: Four plead guilty to heist that ended in gunfire
YORK, Maine — A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty last week in federal court to conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with a violent York home invasion where he and three others targeted the residence for marijuana and cash. Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, pleaded guilty in federal court...
WGME
Police investigating after body found in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
Comments / 0