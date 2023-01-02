ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

Fox11online.com

Winter offers breathtaking scene at Fonferek's Glen

LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- A Brown County park offers a beautiful backdrop all year round. Fonferek's Glen in the town of Ledgeview welcomes people to enjoy the winter months on its 75 acres of nature reserve. Visitors can trek along a 30-foot waterfall, dolomite cliffs, and stone archway, which are part...
LEDGEVIEW, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay firefighters rescue deer that fell through the ice

BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- A deer is safe and on dry land, thanks to a group of Green Bay firefighters. Crews were called to an area of the East River in Bellevue Thursday morning for a report of a deer that fell through the ice. Firefighters were able to guide the...
BELLEVUE, WI
Fox11online.com

Waupaca County residents fight proposed mine on Iola Car Show grounds

SCANDINAVIA (WLUK) -- Waupaca County residents came out in large numbers Wednesday night to fight a proposed change at the Iola Car Show property. Although no decision was made on Wednesday, a proposed mining project is facing no shortage of resistance from members of the community. “What happens when our...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh warming shelter to resume normal operations next week

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An Oshkosh warming shelter will resume its normal operations after the county briefly took over during a staffing shortage. The Day by Day Warming Shelter temporarily transformed into an emergency shelter, operated by Winnebago County employees during a recent cold snap. Day by Day staff expressed safety...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics

(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

PHOTOS | Winter beauty on the FOX 11 Weather Deck

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It hasn't looked too much like winter so far in 2023, but a Thursday morning snowfall changed that, at least temporarily. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, a heavy, wet snow stuck to tree branches and buildings. What does the snow look like where you are?...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Boat Show coming to Resch Expo

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A Green Bay area event is hoping to make some waves in the midst of winter. The Green Bay Boat Show is set for Feb. 17-19 at the Resch Expo. The event brings together dealers and exhibitors from across the state to offer exclusive show pricing on 2023 boats, including personal watercraft, docks and lifts.
GREEN BAY, WI
discoverwisconsin.com

The Secret Behind The Sourdough: Portage County's Main Grain Bakery

The Secret Behind The Sourdough: Portage County's Main Grain Bakery. The Mores' bring their love of good food to Stevens Point daily!. Main Grain Bakery & Eatery offers scratch-made baked goods, soups, salads, and more. They are providing excellent food options to their customers and the community they live in.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Rock the Dock festival to relocate to De Pere

(WFRV) – From City Deck in Green Bay, to Voyageur Park in De Pere, the Rock the Dock festival will have a new place to call home this year. According to event coordinator Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, the main reason for the change is so they can accommodate more people, and have enough space for their drone show.
DE PERE, WI
WSAW

Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
WESTON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board

During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites.  Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh police investigating dog death

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating after a dead dog was found in an apartment. Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive for a report of property management staff finding a dead dog inside an apartment unit. When officers arrived, they...
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023

Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
WAUSAU, WI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE

