We have the Levknecht family to thank for the Gobbler’s Knob supper club
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – If your travels ever take you through the historic 5 Points intersection in Calumet County, then the name of the community supper club certainly caught your eye. Gobbler’s Knob. As it turns out, the name and the place have no connection to the home...
Winter offers breathtaking scene at Fonferek's Glen
LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- A Brown County park offers a beautiful backdrop all year round. Fonferek's Glen in the town of Ledgeview welcomes people to enjoy the winter months on its 75 acres of nature reserve. Visitors can trek along a 30-foot waterfall, dolomite cliffs, and stone archway, which are part...
Green Bay firefighters rescue deer that fell through the ice
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- A deer is safe and on dry land, thanks to a group of Green Bay firefighters. Crews were called to an area of the East River in Bellevue Thursday morning for a report of a deer that fell through the ice. Firefighters were able to guide the...
Waupaca County residents fight proposed mine on Iola Car Show grounds
SCANDINAVIA (WLUK) -- Waupaca County residents came out in large numbers Wednesday night to fight a proposed change at the Iola Car Show property. Although no decision was made on Wednesday, a proposed mining project is facing no shortage of resistance from members of the community. “What happens when our...
Inflation pushes Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary to increase cost of feeding ducks
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Rising costs and the cost to do business are impacting many people in many ways. At Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay wildlife sanctuary, costs are cutting into a familiar tradition too -- feeding the ducks. "With the cost of everything going up -- the...
Oshkosh warming shelter to resume normal operations next week
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An Oshkosh warming shelter will resume its normal operations after the county briefly took over during a staffing shortage. The Day by Day Warming Shelter temporarily transformed into an emergency shelter, operated by Winnebago County employees during a recent cold snap. Day by Day staff expressed safety...
Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics
(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
PHOTOS | Winter beauty on the FOX 11 Weather Deck
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It hasn't looked too much like winter so far in 2023, but a Thursday morning snowfall changed that, at least temporarily. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, a heavy, wet snow stuck to tree branches and buildings. What does the snow look like where you are?...
Green Bay Boat Show coming to Resch Expo
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A Green Bay area event is hoping to make some waves in the midst of winter. The Green Bay Boat Show is set for Feb. 17-19 at the Resch Expo. The event brings together dealers and exhibitors from across the state to offer exclusive show pricing on 2023 boats, including personal watercraft, docks and lifts.
Icy road conditions cover major highways in Northeast Wisconsin Thursday morning
(WLUK) -- Ice-covered roads are being reported around Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday morning. As of 4 a.m. snow moving through the Appleton area is causing visibility to decrease. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus is in the Fox 11 Storm Chaser to give us a better look at winter weather driving conditions.
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
The Secret Behind The Sourdough: Portage County's Main Grain Bakery
The Secret Behind The Sourdough: Portage County's Main Grain Bakery. The Mores' bring their love of good food to Stevens Point daily!. Main Grain Bakery & Eatery offers scratch-made baked goods, soups, salads, and more. They are providing excellent food options to their customers and the community they live in.
Rock the Dock festival to relocate to De Pere
(WFRV) – From City Deck in Green Bay, to Voyageur Park in De Pere, the Rock the Dock festival will have a new place to call home this year. According to event coordinator Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, the main reason for the change is so they can accommodate more people, and have enough space for their drone show.
Green Bay Man Arrested in Oconto County in Connection to Green Bay Homicide
A 24-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man on December 20th. The Green Bay Police Department had officers go to a home in the 1300 block of Smith Street yesterday morning to look for a person of interest, and upon their arrival, saw a man run into the home.
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
Mihm’s in Menasha is back in business
Historic Menasha restaurant, Mihm's Charcoal Grill, is back in business with new owners, who are keeping the old legacy alive.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Oshkosh police investigating dog death
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating after a dead dog was found in an apartment. Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive for a report of property management staff finding a dead dog inside an apartment unit. When officers arrived, they...
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
