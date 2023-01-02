ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Tonya Bush
4d ago

why can't this happen with contractors in the state of Texas that rip people off. I had Kendall Hisey who owns k double h construction and he's ripped myself and numerous other people and the law doesn't seem to want to do anything with him

KBTX.com

Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

College Station PD is searching for three murder suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a home invasion that left one man dead on Jan. 3. According to police, the three suspects showed up to a residence in the Parkway Circle Apartments at about 11:17 p.m. Tuesday night wearing masks and carrying guns.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KLST/KSAN

College Station PD assists in arrest of wanted murder suspect

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College Station Police have assisted in apprehending a wanted murder suspect after a multiple-county pursuit. The department said Wednesday afternoon that the suspect is from Bastrop County. The pursuit started in Bryan and ended in Grimes County. The department says the suspect was transported by helicopter to an area […]
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in College Station homicide identified

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead after an overnight shooting in College Station. College Station Police say the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. One victim was found and was transported to a local hospital. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota

The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY

A Somerville man was arrested Wednesday for driving with a suspended license. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 10:55, Officer Crystal Buckner effected a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Chappell Hill Street for Expired Registration. Contact was made with the driver, John David Conwill, 51 of Somerville, who was operating the vehicle on a suspended license. A check of Conwill further indicated that he had a prior conviction for Driving While License Invalid and he was taken into custody by Officer Buckner for Driving While License Invalid, Enhanced and transported to the Washington County Jail.
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BEDIAS MEN INDICTED FOR MURDER IN GRIMES COUNTY

A Grimes County Grand Jury has returned murder indictments against two Bedias men in the drive-by shooting of a Navasota High School student. 19-year-old Alfredo Garza and 20-year-old Eric Damian Segovia were each indicted on a first-degree felony charge for Murder and a first-degree felony charge of Aggravated Assault-Severe Bodily Injury from a Vehicle.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

Two people were arrested over the Holiday Weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 11:20, Cpl. Jimmy Ha conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver, Gabriel Molina Guerrero, 30 of Houston, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Driving While Intoxicated. Guerrero was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days

Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER RESISTING

A Brenham man was arrested Saturday after he resisted. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 5:00, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 2300 block of Old Chappell Hill Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival Officer Caskey observed one of the subjects walking away from a Deputy and observed them entry a vehicle. Caskey made contact with Gregory Britton, 60 of Brenham, who had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person as well as open containers visible in the vehicle. Officer Caskey went to detain Britton, who resisted both inside and outside the vehicle before being taken into custody. Britton was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A Brenham woman was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:05, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Chappell Hill street after observing a wanted subject enter the vehicle. Cpl. Dudenhoffer made contact with the driver, Cheryl Lynn Maynard, 45 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrants for Motion to Revoke Probation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property between $100 and $750, and Theft under $100. During a search of Maynard’s vehicle, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located Ecstasy tablets and she was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Maynard was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in and released to jail staff.
BRENHAM, TX

