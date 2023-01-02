Read full article on original website
Tonya Bush
4d ago
why can't this happen with contractors in the state of Texas that rip people off. I had Kendall Hisey who owns k double h construction and he's ripped myself and numerous other people and the law doesn't seem to want to do anything with him
Reply(3)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
KBTX.com
College Station man was set to graduate barber school before his murder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Loved ones are speaking out about the death of Rashawn Jones. Jones, described as a loving father, brother, and son, was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway Tuesday. He was attending the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute and was prepared...
College Station PD is searching for three murder suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police Department says it is looking for three suspects involved in a home invasion that left one man dead on Jan. 3. According to police, the three suspects showed up to a residence in the Parkway Circle Apartments at about 11:17 p.m. Tuesday night wearing masks and carrying guns.
Murder suspect leads law enforcement on chase across Brazos County
Several law enforcement agencies were involved with a Wednesday afternoon police pursuit that ended in a crash.
College Station PD assists in arrest of wanted murder suspect
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College Station Police have assisted in apprehending a wanted murder suspect after a multiple-county pursuit. The department said Wednesday afternoon that the suspect is from Bastrop County. The pursuit started in Bryan and ended in Grimes County. The department says the suspect was transported by helicopter to an area […]
Murder suspect involved in law enforcement chase arrested in Bastrop Co.
One person was arrested after a multi-agency vehicle chase involving a person wanted for murder ended in a crash Wednesday, according to a news release from the Bryan Police Department.
fox44news.com
Victim in College Station homicide identified
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead after an overnight shooting in College Station. College Station Police say the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. One victim was found and was transported to a local hospital. The...
fox7austin.com
Deputies looking for owner of stolen item after suspect's arrest in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Police and deputies have arrested a suspect accused of stealing items from a business in La Grange and now they're hoping to identify other victims. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it helped La Grange police solve the case on Tuesday, Jan. 3. after the suspect was caught on camera.
Navasota Examiner
Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota
The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
KBTX.com
College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is charged with scamming an elderly person through text messages. Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the 82-year-old victim from a number he created on a cell phone app that was one digit off from a number belonging to one of the victim’s friends.
messenger-news.com
Local Man Arrested After Taking Almost $9,000 From Elderly Relative
HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Sheriffs Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Christoper Mark Jenkins of Crockett for defrauding a family member out of nearly $9,000 by abusing his trust and debit cards. Sherriff’s Deputy Ryan Hutcherson was called out on a call Nov. 29 from adult...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY
A Somerville man was arrested Wednesday for driving with a suspended license. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 10:55, Officer Crystal Buckner effected a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Chappell Hill Street for Expired Registration. Contact was made with the driver, John David Conwill, 51 of Somerville, who was operating the vehicle on a suspended license. A check of Conwill further indicated that he had a prior conviction for Driving While License Invalid and he was taken into custody by Officer Buckner for Driving While License Invalid, Enhanced and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
BEDIAS MEN INDICTED FOR MURDER IN GRIMES COUNTY
A Grimes County Grand Jury has returned murder indictments against two Bedias men in the drive-by shooting of a Navasota High School student. 19-year-old Alfredo Garza and 20-year-old Eric Damian Segovia were each indicted on a first-degree felony charge for Murder and a first-degree felony charge of Aggravated Assault-Severe Bodily Injury from a Vehicle.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Two people were arrested over the Holiday Weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 11:20, Cpl. Jimmy Ha conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver, Gabriel Molina Guerrero, 30 of Houston, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Driving While Intoxicated. Guerrero was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days
Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER RESISTING
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday after he resisted. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 5:00, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 2300 block of Old Chappell Hill Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival Officer Caskey observed one of the subjects walking away from a Deputy and observed them entry a vehicle. Caskey made contact with Gregory Britton, 60 of Brenham, who had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person as well as open containers visible in the vehicle. Officer Caskey went to detain Britton, who resisted both inside and outside the vehicle before being taken into custody. Britton was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:05, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Chappell Hill street after observing a wanted subject enter the vehicle. Cpl. Dudenhoffer made contact with the driver, Cheryl Lynn Maynard, 45 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrants for Motion to Revoke Probation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property between $100 and $750, and Theft under $100. During a search of Maynard’s vehicle, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located Ecstasy tablets and she was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Maynard was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in and released to jail staff.
KBTX.com
Centerville firefighter suits back up after having leg amputated from on-duty accident
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -After losing his leg while responding to an accident on I-45, Centerville volunteer firefighter Colton Adams has checked off yet another box on his road to recovery and normalcy. Adams and his fellow firefighter Clint Franklin were struck and injured by a vehicle nearly seven months ago.
Comments / 4