ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Here we go again with New York Mets, Carlos Correa

Stop us if you heard this one before. Carlos Correa is about to sign a long term deal for over $300 million. Then there are questions about his medicals, putting that deal on hold. Another team swoops in and comes to an agreement with Correa, at least in theory. The New York Mets could find themselves on both sides of that saga.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy