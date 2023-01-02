An Alabama man was arrested this week after police say he doused a mobile home with gasoline, lit it on fire and barricaded the door to keep his roommates from escaping. Marlon Pineda-Enamorado, 38, of Robertsdale, was arrested after police say he apparently became drunk and was told he needed to find another place to live by his then roommates.

ROBERTSDALE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO