Effective: 2023-01-06 13:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet, with local sets to 12 feet. For the Beach Hazards Statement, 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM PST this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 6 PM PST this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At Newport: High tides will reach 5.95 feet at 841 AM on Saturday Jan 7.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO