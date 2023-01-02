Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
theplaylist.net
Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale
Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
Who Is Jack Dutton to John Dutton? ‘Yellowstone 1923’ Revealed More of the Family Tree
When Yellowstone fans thought they had the Dutton family all figured out, the western series proved us all wrong in December 2022. On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, a new clan of Duttons continued the story in Yellowstone 1923. 1923 is a sequel to Yellowstone 1883, another prequel to the main level that aired in early 2022.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?
Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources
Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because...
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Why Jamie Dutton’s ‘Impeachment’ Plan Is Already Doomed to Fail
Despite a few close calls at reconciliation, Jamie is more determined than ever to take down his Dutton family in Yellowstone Season 5. But this Harvard-educated attorney general is either having a severe lapse of memory or thinks he can get away with murder. Yesterday, we learned that Yellowstone Season...
Yellowstone’ Season 5: What Happened to Christina, Mother of Jamie Dutton’s Child?
Despite mention of Jamie’s son, we’re halfway through Yellowstone Season 5 and haven’t seen hide nor hair of Christina. What gives? If Yellowstone has taught us anything about her character, it’s that Christina (Katherine Cunningham) is real good at disappearing. We first met the political coordinator...
These ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Live the Ranch Life in Real Life, Too [Pictures]
Yellowstone is set against the backdrop of a spectacular Montana ranch, but it's not all just for show. Some of the stars of the show actually live the ranch life when they're away from the set, too. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his character's passion...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6: Major Death Revealed
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 5, one of John Dutton‘s loved ones gets a cowboy’s “perfect death” as the gathering rages on. But first, please be wary of major spoilers ahead. As Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” came to an end, we watched...
Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Originally Wanted Cole Hauser Play One Of John's Sons
Sometimes the stars align just right, and a role never intended for one actor ends up being the one they were always meant to play. That's the case for Cole Hauser, who has spent five seasons turning scenes ice cold with a single stare or flinging men around by their flannel shirts and looking good doing so as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, "Yellowstone." The Dutton devotee who loves a trip to the train station now and again has more dead bodies to his name than the Dutton family funeral plot at this rate. Such is the burden of being John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals the Show’s First LGBT Character
John Dutton's assistant Clara Brewer is the first LGBT character in 'Yellowstone.'
Lainey Wilson Opens Up About the Challenges of Her ‘Yellowstone’ Kiss Scene
While promoting Season 5 of Yellowstone, country music hitmaker Lainey Wilson opened up about the challenges she had when it came to her kissing scene with Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand, Ryan. “I didn’t really know what I was doing,” Lainey Wilson told USA Today about the kissing scene....
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton's 'sadness' has affected him in real life: 'It's weighed on my life a bit'
Bentley has been portraying the adopted Dutton son in the Paramount Network drama since it debuted and said that "Jamie's sadness permeates my life."
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Get More of ‘1883’ — But It Will Not Focus on the Dutton Family
The ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ is actually getting its own spinoff — ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story.’
Where is '1923' Filmed? The 'Yellowstone' Prequel's Filming Locations, From Malta to Montana
If series creator Taylor Sheridan has anything to say about it, Yellowstone fans will continue getting more and more backstory on his dysfunctional ranching family, the Duttons. After his modern Western became the most popular series on cable, the Paramount Network greenlit a prequel series for Sheridan to elaborate on how the Dutton family first came to own and operate their massive Montana ranch. Following the success of 1883, he's still going, with 1923 picking up a few decades later. He even has more rumored prequels in the works set in the '40s and '60s.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Piper Perabo pushes for John Dutton to ‘get the kiss’ as Luke Grimes reiterates the reason he doesn’t watch the series weekly
It’s Thursday, Yellowstone fans, and while we don’t have a new episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama to look forward to this weekend, audiences get to see the continued story of the Duttons of days past in 1923. In addition to the new stories we’re currently indulging in, the Yellowstone cast continues to share insight into their own stories, giving us a deeper look into the characters we know and love in this timeline. Piper Perabo is opening up about kissing John Dutton and people who say Yellowstone is a “red-state series.”
Taste of Country
47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0