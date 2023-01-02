Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, FaceTimed teammates: ‘Love you boys’
Damar Hamlin had three words for his teammates: “Love you boys.”. The Buffalo safety is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, four days since after going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game, per report
The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night, The Associated Press is reporting. The AP, citing two people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the NFL is trying to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association also must approve changes.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin opened eyes, responsive, still ‘critically ill’ but ‘neurologically intact’
Damar Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday and has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. Ian Rapoport reports the Buffalo Bills safety opened his...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
The moment that changed Will Anderson’s relationship with Nick Saban
Of the hundreds of players Nick Saban has coached during his 16 seasons at Alabama, few are spoken about in the way Saban describes Will Anderson. “I don’t ever think there’s a perfect player, aight, but ...” Nick Saban began one night in September 2021. The outside...
Jarrett Stidham: ‘Most fun I’ve had playing football in a long time’
With Jarrett Stidham set to become a free agent after this season, his performance in his first NFL start on Sunday had the potential to perk up interest by quarterback-hungry teams that might not have been there previously, when the former Auburn standout had played in 11 games and thrown 61 passes across four NFL campaigns.
Damar Hamlin reminded Levi Wallace of himself
When safety Damar Hamlin joined Buffalo last season, cornerback Levi Wallace said the sixth-round draft pick from Pitt’s “smile lit up practice every day.”. Wallace and Hamlin are no longer teammates, but that didn’t shield the former Alabama standout when Hamlin’s heart stopped during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
Patrick Surtain II plays like an MVP for Denver Broncos in 2022
The Denver Broncos installed Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach and traded five draft picks, including two first-rounders, and three players to obtain nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. The Broncos will end their season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers...
ESPN: LeBron James to sit down for exclusive interview
The interview is scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m., the same time that the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to play the Atlanta Hawks.
Paul Finebaum on Bobby Petrino: ‘He’s always been a snake in the grass’
Desperate people do desperate things, Paul Finebaum contends. That’s the reaction the SEC Network analyst shared Thursday during an appearance on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 when asked about Jimbo Fisher’s decision to hire Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator. “We forget about JetGate Petrino,”...
Monty Rice goes from Titans fan to Tennessee linebacker
When the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-9 on Oct. 11, 2009, at LP Field, an Alabama youngster saw quarterback Peyton Manning throw three touchdown passes in Nashville. That youngster, Monty Rice, now plays linebacker for the Titans in the same stadium. :. · RAIDERS’ JOSH JACOBS: ‘THAT DUDE’S...
Saraland sophomore WR Ryan Williams named Gatorade Player of the Year
Sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams, who led Saraland to the Class 6A state football title, has been named Gatorade’s Alabama Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Alabama commit caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns during Saraland’s 14-1 season. Williams also rushed 57 times for 700 yards and 15 TDs, threw a touchdown pass and scored on a pair of punt returns for a total of 42 TDs.
Joseph Goodman: Opportunity is power in college football
No one watched the Rose Bowl on television, good game though it was. Penn State won 35-21, upsetting Utah for the Nittany Lions’ second signature victory of the season. The first was … [checks Penn State’s schedule] … at Auburn? The game was played on Monday afternoon, or the day after New Year’s Day, which means only your retired grandfather watched the “Granddaddy of Them All.”
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ‘trending in the right direction’ for Sunday
With a playoff spot secured last season, the Philadelphia Eagles held quarterback Jalen Hurts out of their regular-season finale. With a playoff spot secured this season, the Eagles are hoping to have the former Alabama standout on the field for their regular-season finale on Sunday. Hurts has missed the past...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0