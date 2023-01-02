ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night's NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league's stadium medical unit.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he's now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today's Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game, per report

The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night, The Associated Press is reporting. The AP, citing two people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the NFL is trying to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association also must approve changes.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers' splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley."Well it has finally happened,"...
GREEN BAY, WI
Damar Hamlin reminded Levi Wallace of himself

When safety Damar Hamlin joined Buffalo last season, cornerback Levi Wallace said the sixth-round draft pick from Pitt's "smile lit up practice every day.". Wallace and Hamlin are no longer teammates, but that didn't shield the former Alabama standout when Hamlin's heart stopped during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
BUFFALO, NY
Patrick Surtain II plays like an MVP for Denver Broncos in 2022

The Denver Broncos installed Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach and traded five draft picks, including two first-rounders, and three players to obtain nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. The Broncos will end their season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers...
DENVER, CO
Monty Rice goes from Titans fan to Tennessee linebacker

When the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-9 on Oct. 11, 2009, at LP Field, an Alabama youngster saw quarterback Peyton Manning throw three touchdown passes in Nashville. That youngster, Monty Rice, now plays linebacker for the Titans in the same stadium. :. · RAIDERS' JOSH JACOBS: 'THAT DUDE'S...
NASHVILLE, TN
Saraland sophomore WR Ryan Williams named Gatorade Player of the Year

Sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams, who led Saraland to the Class 6A state football title, has been named Gatorade's Alabama Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Alabama commit caught 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns during Saraland's 14-1 season. Williams also rushed 57 times for 700 yards and 15 TDs, threw a touchdown pass and scored on a pair of punt returns for a total of 42 TDs.
SARALAND, AL
Joseph Goodman: Opportunity is power in college football

No one watched the Rose Bowl on television, good game though it was. Penn State won 35-21, upsetting Utah for the Nittany Lions' second signature victory of the season. The first was … [checks Penn State's schedule] … at Auburn? The game was played on Monday afternoon, or the day after New Year's Day, which means only your retired grandfather watched the "Granddaddy of Them All."
GEORGIA STATE
