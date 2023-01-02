Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Tulane men's hoop plays at Temple in pivotal conference matchup between rising programs
Last March, Ron Hunter labeled the Tulane-Temple AAC tournament men’s basketball quarterfinal the first of many big matchups to come between what he considered the two rising programs in the league. Nothing has changed his opinion in the interim as the two teams prepare to meet Saturday at the...
NOLA.com
Pelicans fans return to vandalized cars following Wednesday's game: 'It makes me not want to live here'
Drew Bruzdzinski left the Smoothie King Center in high spirits Wednesday night, after watching the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Houston Rockets. But his mood quickly changed when he got back to his car and discovered the driver's side window of his GMC Denali had been smashed to smithereens. He...
NOLA.com
New Orleans rapper was at Miami event before shooting injures 10, sources say
MIAMI — As many as 10 people were shot outside a popular soul food restaurant Thursday night in Miami Gardens when an argument between two groups of people escalated to gunfire, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured at The Licking Miami Gardens, nor what...
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
NOLA.com
Exhibit honors Big Chief Darryl Montana’s 50 years of Black Indian masking
New Orleans’ Black masking Indians, also known as Mardi Gras Indians, practice one of the most amazing American art forms. What other custom combines elaborate traditional garment-making with intensely complicated decorative craftwork, stylized street performance, unique music and deep historical context?. Darryl Montana, Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas...
NOLA.com
New Orleans-based IMTT sells its Gretna terminal to this Texas company
International-Matex Tank Terminals, a New Orleans-based bulk liquid storage company, has sold its Gretna terminal to BWC Terminals LLC of Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. IMTT had owned the terminal for 32 years. It has roughly 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity along with access to truck,...
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
NOLA.com
Anthony Mackie stars in TV version of video game 'Twisted Metal,' shot in New Orleans
Gamers unite! The wildly popular vehicular combat video game franchise from PlayStation called “Twisted Metal," published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is now becoming an action comedy television series, set to air on Peacock. The live-action show, shot entirely in New Orleans last summer, stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie,...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in Houston in connection with fatal shooting of comedian 'Boogie B'
Authorities arrested a man in Houston on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell in downtown New Orleans last month. Jabril Cowart, 20, was taken into custody by officers with the New Orleans Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals' office, the NOPD said Thursday evening.
NOLA.com
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
A mass shooting in Central City Thursday night that left two people dead and injured three others capped off the bloodiest week in over a year in New Orleans, signaling no relief in the New Year from a 3-year surge in violence that has haunted Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette
Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
NOLA.com
Lawsuit filed in New Orleans over Southwest Airlines' recent holiday meltdown
A Marrero man who had a trip to Portland, Oregon, canceled during Southwest Airlines’ recent holiday meltdown has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking class-action status against the air carrier. The lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. Eastern District Court in New Orleans, seeks refunds with interest, any...
NOLA.com
At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know
At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
NOLA.com
Man shot in the leg during robbery attempt in Central City, NOPD says
A man was shot in the leg during an attempted armed robbery early Thursday in Central City, New Orleans police said. Police were called at 4:38 a.m. to the intersection of Louisiana and South Claiborne avenues (map), where they found the injured man. An unidentified man fired shots at him...
NOLA.com
New Jefferson Parish School Board selects leaders, gets to work in first meeting
The newly inaugurated Jefferson Parish School Board selected Ralph "Rem" Brandt Jr. as its president and Derrick Shepherd as vice president at its first meeting Wednesday. The nine-member board takes the reins of Louisiana's largest public school system during a moment of optimism. In November, Jefferson celebrated its largest growth in state test scores in a decade, as it rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
NOLA.com
Shaya restaurant spinoff TAVI opens in Covington with same Lebanese chef at the helm
Whenever chef Fariz Choumali visits his family back in Beirut, Lebanon his wonder over the home cooking of his homeland is refreshed anew. “I’ve never seen my mom cook one thing, not ever,” said Choumali, who has been cooking in New Orleans for the past five years. “It’s always all these dishes for everyone that cover the table.”
NOLA.com
A TV show made it look like this Uptown restaurant returned, but here’s the real plan
Plenty of people thought the Uptown restaurant that had been Cavan re-opened, only to then abruptly shutter again. But all the activity and starkly different street-side look was simply the work of a production crew turning it into a set for the AMC series “The Driver.”. A real restaurant...
NOLA.com
Our Lady of Lourdes, historic Uptown church unused since Katrina, set for restoration
Our Lady of Lourdes, the century-old former Roman Catholic church on the corner of Napoleon Avenue and Lasalle Street, is finally set to be rehabilitated after remaining unused since it was shuttered in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The new owners — three local developers — plan to give the...
