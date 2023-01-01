Suspect in New Year's Eve machete attack on police near New York's Times Square expressed desire in diary to join Taliban, die a martyr, sources say

Read full article on original website
E-Man
6d ago
Don’t panic democrat voters ok. Don’t start rioting and looting because he was already released without bail and charges will be dropped ok. So don’t panic everything is safe again.
Reply
11
Jennifer Harvey
6d ago
He is a terrorist American or not. What he did was a terrorist act. Lock him up and don’t let him out ever
Reply(1)
14
SA Ander
6d ago
police should have made his wish come true...
Reply(1)
25
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
Newly-released video shows chaos and gore in the immediate aftermath of April 2022 subway shooting in Brooklyn
One of the first things you can hear is the sound of someone moaning.
As police in Idaho faced mounting criticism, investigators worked meticulously behind the scenes to nab a suspect
In the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, police faced mounting criticism from the public as the investigation appeared to be at a standstill.
Times Square machete attack suspect indicted on terrorism charges
Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old accused of attacking New York Police Department officers with a machete on New Year's Eve, was indicted Friday on more than a dozen charges, including several terrorism charges, prosecutors announced.
Germany detains Iranian national suspected of planning a terror attack
German police have detained an Iranian national on suspicion of planning a terror attack, authorities in the country said Sunday.
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Idaho suspect in student murders thoroughly cleaned vehicle, also seen wearing surgical gloves multiple times outside family home, source says
The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November had thoroughly cleaned the interior and exterior of his car and was also seen wearing surgical gloves multiple times before being apprehended, a law enforcement source tells CNN.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
A Wall Street Journal reporter was handcuffed by police while standing outside a Chase Bank. The newspaper is demanding answers
The Wall Street Journal is demanding answers from the Phoenix Police Department after an officer detained and handcuffed one of its reporters outside a Chase Bank — an incident that press freedom advocates say raises First Amendment concerns and mirrors a larger, growing hostility from local law enforcement toward journalists across the country.
January 6 rioter who helped kick open door to Capitol sentenced to nearly 4 years on two-year anniversary of attack
On the second anniversary of the January 6, 2021, riot, one of the first rioters to enter the US Capitol that day was sentenced to 46 months behind bars.
Only 1 Republican showed up for House Jan. 6 ceremony. Hear former DC police officer's reaction
Former DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone reacts to only one Republican attending a House ceremony commemorating the second anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
New York authorities confiscated a record-breaking amount of fentanyl drugs in 2022
Authorities in New York seized record-breaking amounts of fentanyl powder and fake prescription pills laced with the potent opioid in 2022, according to two drug enforcement agencies.
6-year-old in custody after shooting teacher in Virginia, police chief says
A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday afternoon, Police Chief Steve Drew said in a news conference.
'This could be bad for you': WSJ reporter handcuffed while on assignment
The Wall Street Journal is demanding answers from the Phoenix Police Department. Its journalist Dion Rabouin was detained and handcuffed by an officer while reporting outside a Chase Bank back in November. CNN affiliate ABC15 Arizona reports.
Major New York hospital is moving infants to other hospitals ahead of planned nursing union strike
Famed Manhattan hospital Mount Sinai is moving newborns in their intensive care unit to other hospitals ahead of a planned New York nursing union strike.
Arrest of Idaho students murder suspect brings 'a great sense of relief' to university campus before a return to classes this week, provost says
Following the stabbing deaths of four students in November, the tight-knit University of Idaho community was shaken for weeks, but the recent arrest of a suspect may allow the campus to regain a sense of security as students return to classes this week.
FBI to join investigation after shootings at Democratic officials' homes and offices
Officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico are investigating a string of shootings that appear to be directed at the homes and businesses of local elected officials. No injuries have been reported. CNN's Lucy Kafanov has the details.
Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of protests planned on two-year anniversary of January 6 insurrection
The US Capitol Police is ramping up its security posture and monitoring online chatter about planned protests set to occur on Friday's two-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 34