WSVN-TV
Sources: 10 injured in shooting outside The Licking in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten people have been injured in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, 7News sources said. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a shooting at the restaurant, located on the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Child airlifted after firework injury in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old in North Miami Beach was injured during a firework incident. Around 8:30 a.m., several units responded to a medical situation in the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and 170th Street, Friday. According to North Miami Beach Police, Darrien Guerrera suffered a serious...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Car slams into carport in Southwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car slammed into a carport in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving two people injured. The crash happened in the area of Southwest 78th Avenue and 15th Street, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday. Police said the two people hurt were taken to the hospital. The house has...
WSVN-TV
Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
tamaractalk.com
Bicyclist Struck and Killed in North Lauderdale
Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, December 30, an adult male was stuck and killed while riding his bike in North Lauderdale. The preliminary investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives revealed Katari Allwood was traveling southbound in a 2021 BMW 840i sedan on Southwest 81st Avenue. At the same time, the victim was traveling westbound on Southwest 11th Street on a Trek bicycle.
WSVN-TV
Knife-wielding man shot by officer hospitalized; female victim stabbed and killed
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man who stabbed a woman to death has been hospitalized after an officer said he was forced to fire. According to police, they received a call at around 11 p.m. for help in the area of Southwest 200th Terrace and 123rd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday night.
NBC Miami
FPL Contractor Killed in Electrocution in SW Miami-Dade Identified as 32-Year-Old Man
The Florida Power and Light contractor who died after he was electrocuted in southwest Miami-Dade has been identified as police continued their investigation into the incident. Jorge Hernandez, 32, was a subcontracted line worker who was servicing local power lines in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 162nd Street...
Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence.,
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Driver OK after 18-wheeler overturns on Turnpike in Miramar, spilling haul
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer ended up on its side on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar. The tractor-trailer overturned on Thursday afternoon from the ramp that connects the Turnpike Extension to the northbound main line of the Turnpike near Calder Race Track and Hard Rock Stadium. As a result,...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrians struck in 2 hit-and-runs in Miami Beach; Collins Ave. closed northbound at 56 St.
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Collins Avenue has been shut down northbound as police investigate a pair of hit-and-runs that sent two pedestrians to the hospital. Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units are on the scene in the area of 56th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, Thursday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of striking and killing driver in Miramar appears in court
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash is under arrest. Roberto Santana appeared in court Thursday after police said he struck and killed another driver near Miramar Parkway and University Drive while driving drunk back in July. The investigation determined that he was driving nearly...
Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window
A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
WSVN-TV
Small plane has minor issue while landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport; no injuries reported
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane dealt with a problem, as it was about to land. The aircraft, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, had an issue when it landed at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, which caused it to skid on the runway, Friday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene...
WSVN-TV
Armed robbery suspect barricades self in home in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery suspect has barricaded themselves in a home. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene of an armed robbery call at around 11 a.m. near the 3400 block of Northwest 30th Street, Friday morning. Once at the scene, deputies met with...
WSVN-TV
MDFR responds to house fire in Florida City; 1 hospitalized
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a house fire in Florida City. The blaze ignited in the area of Northwest Eighth Court and Northwest 12th Street around 8:30 a.m., Thursday. Officials said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Several animals...
Click10.com
Man faces charges for drunk driving crash killing 1, injuring 2 in Sunrise
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man is facing charges on Wednesday in Broward County for killing one person and injuring two others while he was driving drunk in Sunrise, according to prosecutors. Emmanuel Bouhours was speeding in a black Hyundai Genesis southbound on North Flamingo Road when he crashed...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man attempting robbery in Lauderdale Lakes retail store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shoplifter out of Lauderdale Lakes. Officials released a video of a man who attempted to rob a clothing store before getting locked inside; this incident occurred in December. After realizing he was locked inside, the...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigate shooting in North Lauderdale neighborhood leaving 1 dead
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered in a neighborhood in North Lauderdale for a possible shooting investigation. Officials said police responded to shots fired around 12:30 a.m. where they found one man shot dead in front of a house on the 8200 block of Southwest Fourth Court, Wednesday.
