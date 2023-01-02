ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Sources: 10 injured in shooting outside The Licking in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten people have been injured in a shooting outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, 7News sources said. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a shooting at the restaurant, located on the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Child airlifted after firework injury in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old in North Miami Beach was injured during a firework incident. Around 8:30 a.m., several units responded to a medical situation in the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and 170th Street, Friday. According to North Miami Beach Police, Darrien Guerrera suffered a serious...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Bicyclist Struck and Killed in North Lauderdale

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, December 30, an adult male was stuck and killed while riding his bike in North Lauderdale. The preliminary investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives revealed Katari Allwood was traveling southbound in a 2021 BMW 840i sedan on Southwest 81st Avenue. At the same time, the victim was traveling westbound on Southwest 11th Street on a Trek bicycle.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence., 
KENDALL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window

A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
WEST PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

MDFR responds to house fire in Florida City; 1 hospitalized

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a house fire in Florida City. The blaze ignited in the area of Northwest Eighth Court and Northwest 12th Street around 8:30 a.m., Thursday. Officials said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Several animals...
FLORIDA CITY, FL

