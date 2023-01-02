ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NHL

Blues recover, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout

TORONTO -- Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It's huge," Schenn said. "It's a building block, something to build on for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

MTL@NSH: Game recap

NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 5

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's matchup against the New York Rangers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 5. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby...
NHL

Canada recovers to top Czechia in OT, win World Junior Championship

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) scored his second goal 6:22 into overtime, and Canada won the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 victory against Czechia at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday. "It means everything," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "To win, you never know...
NHL

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC

NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
NHL

Final Buzzer: The Avengers

EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders at Flames

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-16-2) AT CALGARY FLAMES (18-14-7) 9 PM ET | SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME. The New York Islanders wrap up their Western Conference road trip with a visit to Calgary to face the Flames on Friday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. It's the second half of a back-to-back set for New York.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Preview: Blues at Canadiens

BLUES The St. Louis Blues took care of business on the road again on Thursday, outscoring the Devils 3-1 in the third period to win their second straight game of 2023. Jordan Binnington had a terrific showing in net, making 36 saves (his second-most this season) and earning career win No. 105 - moving him into sole possession of No. 5 on the all-time franchise leaderboard. Binnington also moved to 9-5-1 in road games this year, the second highest road win total in the NHL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

U.S. defeats Sweden to win bronze at World Junior Championship

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) scored his third goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the United States an 8-7 win against Sweden in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday. Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped a shot by...
NHL

Talbot reveals new Deadpool goalie mask, Ryan Reynolds responds

Senators goalie has fun Twitter exchange with Canadian actor. Cam Talbot is trying to woo the Ottawa Senators potential new owner with his goalie mask. Talbot revealed his new mask, which pays tribute to the comic book character Deadpool, who is played by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has openly...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

NYR@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - Following seven consecutive games on the road, the Habs will host their first home game of 2023 on Thursday when the New York Rangers visit the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. The Habs came home empty-handed from the second half...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Jets douse Flames to extend win streak to three

WINNIPEG - The third time was the charm for the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Not only did the team earn its third straight victory with a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames, but Winnipeg (24-13-1) also took the lead three separate times, and defencemen were involved on all three Jets goals.
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Nedeljkovic looking forward to 'getting some games' in AHL

Instead, the 26-year-old goalie is bringing a positive attitude to his current stint with the Detroit Red Wings' American Hockey League affiliate. "You never wanna go down a level," Nedeljkovic said after his 26-save effort in the Griffins' 3-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday night. "But I haven't played in a while. I'm just looking forward to getting some games now and finding my game again."
DETROIT, MI
NHL

'VERY PRIVILEGED AND HUMBLED'

Kadri feted with All-Star nod, can't wait to represent Flames in south Florida. A lot of what Nazem Kadri brings to the table can be measured on the scoresheet. But even more of it, can't. "He should show them his ring first," Head Coach Darryl Sutter said of what he...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Schenn's sons make special sign, wear custom jackets for 900th game

Canucks defenseman's family celebrates career milestone. Luke Schenn's biggest fans made their presence known on Tuesday. The Vancouver Canucks defenseman's sons, Weston and Kingston, made a homemade sign to celebrate his 900th career game. "900! Go Dad go!" the sign read and featured the logos of all seven teams the...
NHL

Preview: Ducks Host Stars as Klingberg Meets Old Mates

The Ducks move past the halfway point of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks sit 1-3-1 five games into the homestand, tonight...
ANAHEIM, CA

