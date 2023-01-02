ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio sports betting is here: What you need to know

By Brad Hamilton
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQvkM_0k0d2o2y00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — What happens in Vegas, usually stays in Vegas.

However, a piece of Vegas has arrived at the Buckeye State as the calendar flipped to the year 2023.

Adam Sullivan, a sports and digital official with the Jack Casino, has a reason to be excited.

For the past two years, he’s worked to help prepare the casino for Jan. 1, 2023, which is the day sports gambling became legal in the state of Ohio.

“This is a really natural fit and with the other types of gambling that we offer. We saw last night; the sports book was packed with the Ohio State game,” said Sullivan.

Watch as 1st sports betting wagers cast at Cleveland casino

The Jack Casino just unveiled their own sportsbook at their downtown location this weekend.

Basically, a sportsbook is a space built within the property specifically for sports fans. It features large tv screens with a number of different featured games, odds boards to keep track of your bets, betting windows and more.

“The comfortable recliner seats, the low top tables with comfortable chairs for people to hang out in, we have some VIP areas for people to enjoy a game in,” added Sullivan.

This sportsbook opens an entirely new revenue opportunity for the Jack Casino, which Sullivan believes can also help the local economy.

“We do think it will drive a significant amount of traffic into the city and folks that want to bet on sports or enjoy sports can certainly do it at our property,” explained Sullivan.

Sullivan says he understands there will be some who worry about the negative impacts another legal avenue of gambling could bring.

However, he argues it will have the opposite effect.

“What we are doing now is we are bringing it into the light where it can be regulated, you can monitor the revenue, you can monitor who what when and how and I think that’s a good thing,” shared Sullivan.

A ‘future’ look? Browns start new year off right with win over Commanders

It could mean a massive new source of revenue state-wide each year.

“Most of the revenue experts out there have the projection of the state at around $500 million of sports betting revenue, so it’s a pretty meaningful source of revenue,” said Sullivan.

If you think you have a gambling problem or you know someone that does, reach out to Ohio’s gambling helpline at 1-800-589-9966.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

