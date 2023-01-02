ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Rose Parade | Pooper Scooper Extraordinaire Makes a Difference

She can scoop poop with the best of ‘em, a South Pasadena senior who is having the time of her life as the Rose Parade rolls around each year. Peggy O’Leary, a true veteran, has been cleaning up after horses the past 33, save one when the iconic event was cancelled on account of COVID, and two years ago coaxed her husband, John Vandercook, a relative newcomer, to also take on the chore.
WINNER | South Pasadena’s Float Wins Bob Hope Humor Award

When he took over as chair of the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee, one of Brant Dunlap’s main goals was “to make a 7-year-old or 70-year-old smile, chuckle or giggle” as the city’s float rolled down Colorado Boulevard in the annual Rose Parade. Mission accomplished...
SPPD Weekly Crime Summary | December 27, 2022 – January 2, 2023

(Hundred block given in place of exact address) The Weekly Crime Summary is a list of reported auto thefts, burglaries, robberies and other activities occurring in the City of South Pasadena. An alert and well-informed citizen makes you less of a target to a criminal. Remember: call the South Pasadena Police Department to report any suspicious activity.
