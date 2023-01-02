She can scoop poop with the best of ‘em, a South Pasadena senior who is having the time of her life as the Rose Parade rolls around each year. Peggy O’Leary, a true veteran, has been cleaning up after horses the past 33, save one when the iconic event was cancelled on account of COVID, and two years ago coaxed her husband, John Vandercook, a relative newcomer, to also take on the chore.

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO