kjas.com
UPDATED - Two in custody after fleeing deputies in a spray-painted truck without license plates
Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday night that three people were detained following a high speed pursuit, and deputies were looking very closely at the vehicle that the suspects were in. Duncan said the chase began shortly after 8:00 Thursday night on Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville, and ended on County Road 451, commonly known as Bon Ami Road.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police say they've identified a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police say they have now identified a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets from a convenience store/gas station. Police say on Monday, December 26, she stole lottery tickets from 910 S Major (Exxpress Mart). She fled the property in an older black Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra truck.
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur police search for driver who hit bicyclist
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and drove away. Investigators responded to the auto-pedestrian crash at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 39th Street. Six shooter l.D. Ray says, according to police, the driver left the scene.
kogt.com
Police Arrest Suspect
The James Zay Roberts Apartments at 610 Burton in Orange was the site of a 4 hour standoff Tuesday night as police tried to get a suspect to surrender. He’s believe to be the suspect in the Frey’s Nursery theft Tuesday morning where the he fired at police during the pursuit. He may also be the suspect in the theft at WOCCISD two nights ago.
KFDM-TV
Three in custody after high speed chase in spray-painted truck without license plates
12newsnow.com
Who is Chadwick Alan McMillen? | The lengthy criminal history of a man involved in a 3-hour standoff with Orange Police
ORANGE, Texas — The 35-year-old man who police in Orange believe is responsible for a string of crimes over two days that ended in a three hour standoff before he was arrested has a lengthy criminal record. Chadwick Alan McMillen, 35, of Orange, was arrested after the Orange Regional...
kjas.com
Orange PD arrests crime spree suspect following 4 hour standoff, says he shot at them
KFDM-TV
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
kjas.com
Feds arrest man in a Jasper home
No details are known, but we have confirmed that federal authorities arrested a man who was in a Jasper home on Thursday. At about 12:00 noon, officers on the federal, state, county, and municipal level went to a house in the 200 block of Sheila Street, and a short time later a man was transported by a state trooper to the Jasper County Jail.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Robbery at Convenience Store in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Robbery at Convenience Store in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, the Sulphur Police Department reported that it is investigating a 1st Degree Robbery that occurred at Circle A on North Claiborne Street during the early morning hours of December 30, 2022.
kogt.com
Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen
For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Two arrested on New Year’s Day in separate rape cases
Two Southwest Louisiana men were arrested on New Year’s Day and charged in separate rape cases. Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Treadway said a home invasion and sexual assault occurred Sunday in the 300 block of West McNeese Street. That afternoon, an arrest was made without incident and the suspect booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
KFDM-TV
Jasper police release name of father who was allegedly shot by his son
JASPER — Jasper police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a...
Shooting at Jasper apartment complex involving a father, his son leaves one injured
JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police are investigating after a shooting that involved a father and his son left one person injured. It happened after 8 p.m. Friday at the Jasper Pioneer Crossing apartment complex, Lt. Garrett Foster confirmed to 12News. The victim of the shooting was later identified as Danny Hafford.
KFDM-TV
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
Port Arthur Police collected hundreds of items for animals in need thanks to Blanket & Bowls Drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animals in need received hundreds of much-needed items in time for the arctic blast thanks to a community-wide effort that was spearheaded by Port Arthur law enforcement. During the holidays, the Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket...
KFDM-TV
Train collides with 18 wheeler in north Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police and first responders worked a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a train in north Beaumont. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Broad Oak near Sherwood. There are no reported injuries. The tractor trailer was filled with Coca-Cola products. There is...
KFDM-TV
Red Cross helping mother and son following Port Arthur house fire
PORT ARTHUR — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her son following a fire that damaged their Port Arthur home. Firefighters responded to the call at about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 11th Street in Port Arthur. When first responders arrived, flames were already...
Bridge City family thanks community for support after losing home to fire just days before Christmas
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — It’s been two weeks since the Yu family managed to escape from their Bridge City home as it as it burst into flames just days before Christmas. The family lost all their belongings, only escaping with whatever they had on their back. Brittany and...
KFDM-TV
How to show your appreciation to K9 Rico as he prepares to retire
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Police Department is inviting the public to show its appreciation to K9 Rico as he prepares to retire. The K9 is retiring from PNPD after eight years of service. From PNPD: The time has finally come. Our K9 Officer, RICO, is retiring after...
