Coinbase to Pay $100M Fine For Violation of AML Laws
American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is expected to pay a total fine of $100 million to New York regulators, the Department of Financial Services (DFS). According to the Superintendent of the department Adrienne A. Harris, Coinbase is booked to pay $50 million for its failure to conduct due diligence, therefore, violating the anti-money laundering (AML) laws. The company decided to pay another $50 million as it pursues a compliant function with the DFS.
DCG Closes its Wealth Management Arm, HQ Digital
After so many financial woes, cryptocurrency empire Digital Currency Group has announced that it is shutting down one of its wealth management firms identified as HQ Digital. According to the news site The Information, HQ Digital has already stopped its operation since the 2nd of January, although DCG plans to continue the project at a later date.
Israel Could Include Crypto in Existing Securities Legislature
The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) may modify three of its current financial regulations so that they can integrate cryptocurrencies. The suggestions from the regulator aim to provide investors with the highest level of protection while dealing with digital assets. The news comes after seeing the negative effect of the collapse...
FTX Founder Pleads Not Guilty in New York
On Tuesday, Sam Bankman-Fried is reported to have entered a not guilty plea in federal court of New York to eight allegations related to the failure of his former cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its sister firm Alameda Research. On October 2, the trial will start which will probably last for...
Vauld Group Rejects Nexo’s Proposal Citing Financial Health
The tension between crypto lending rivals Nexo and Vauld Group has escalated further with the former claiming that Darshan Bathija, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vauld does not have the best interest of its creditors in mind. This accusation comes after Vauld and its committee of creditors (COC) turned down the revised takeover bid made by Nexo.
Grayscale ETH Trust Plunges to Almost 60% Discount
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has now constantly remained in disagreement with Grayscale ever since it rejected its application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to a full-fledged Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) product. Not certain if the current situation of the firm is a result of...
U.S. SEC Indicts Eight in $45M CoinDeal Scam
The creator of CoinDeal and seven other entities connected to the crypto investment scam which generated up to $45 million have been indicted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a Wednesday post by the SEC, Neil Chandran, Garry Davidson, Michael Glaspie, Amy Mossel, Linda Knott,...
U.S. Regulators Warn Banks to Reduce Portfolio Exposure to Crypto
The effect of the FTX implosion which happened two months ago is still making waves around the world. The US regulators have issued a warning to traditional financial institutions asking them to reduce their portfolio exposure to digital currencies. These regulators noted that dealing in digital assets exposes these banks to the risks of fraud, legal uncertainties, and scams.
Dogecoin Foundation has Set Up a new Core Development Fund
A new development fund with a total of 5,000,000 DOGE has been established by the Dogecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes the creation of the original memecoin. It is important to note that the developers improving the ecology of the token, will receive a portion of the capital. The...
Alameda Collapse was Predestined, Even Before FTX was Formed: WSJ
A report from Wall Street Journal (WSJ) claims that Alameda Research, an FTX-linked cryptocurrency trading platform, was wavering from the time it was founded. According to the report that quoted numerous sources, including former employees, Alameda’s collapse was inevitable and the crisis started even before the FTX’s existance.
Debaub Gets $40K as Bug Bounty after Identifying Flaws on Uniswap
Debaub, a security firm known for its significant security expertise in securing projects has identified a vulnerability in the Uniswap smart contract that may have resulted in the loss of funds for users if exploited. According to the tweet by the Debaub team, the re-entrancy issue was identified on the...
Genesis Assures Clients of Efforts to Solve Liquidity Problems
Defunct crypto brokerage company Genesis Global Trading claims that it is currently working on paying off its debt to the Winklevoss brothers’ company Gemini and resuming its activities after suspending withdrawal on its platform for almost two months. The halt of its withdrawal and lending operation happened after the implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange in November.
Genesis Global Slashes Workforce by 30%, Considers Bankruptcy
Defunct crypto brokerage company Genesis Global Trading which has taken a lot of hits as a result of the decline in the crypto market has announced the retrenchment of about 30% of its staff and is considering filing for bankruptcy. According to a report by Wall Street Journal on January...
Huobi Confirms 20% Layoff Citing Restructuring Plans
With the new administration and leadership of Justin Sun, Seychelles-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has decided to reduce its headcount by 20%. Previously, the Tron founder had earlier denied the rumors of layoffs coupled with talks about payment disputes, and disagreement with employees but has now confirmed the news of the layoffs citing plans to restructure amid its contagion with FTX.
ECB Executive Advocates Crypto Regulation and CBDC Deployment
An executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Fabio Panetta has published a blog post addressing several issues on cryptocurrencies including regulation and the use of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Panetta, who is a devoted evangelist of CBDC argued that central banks in various regions will...
Ant Group says Jack Ma relinquishes control of company
SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group said on Saturday that its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant after the firm's shareholders agreed to implement a series of shareholding adjustments that will see him give up most of his voting rights.
Creator of The Goobers NFT Project, DNP3, Gambled Away Users’ Money
A twitch streamer ‘DNP3’, known for his PC and console giveaways and a range of cryptocurrency initiatives, including the charity-focused cryptocurrency CluCoin, the metaverse platform Gridcraft Network, and The Goobers NFT, admitted on Tuesday of misusing investors’ money. The founder took it to twitter and agreed that...
New York’s AG Sues ex-Celsius CEO for Defrauding Investors
The attorney general of the state of New York, Letitia James has initiated legal action against Alex Mashinsky, former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius for misleading and defrauding investors. According to the filing, Mashinsky is accused of hiding the financial health of his now-bankrupt platform and promoting the...
