From the Past: A picture of Philomath from 100 years ago
Many newspapers of yesteryear published features annually about the communities that they served — a sort of almanac, if you will. Have you ever wondered what Philomath was like a hundred years ago?. Let’s take a look at the Jan. 4, 1923 edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and the...
City Council’s close election chosen as top story of the year
Around election time, advertisements on television, printed publications and online sites urge people to cast their ballots. “Every vote counts” is an often-heard phrase in an effort to increase voter turnout. In Philomath, that couldn’t have been more true. The City Council election came down to a single...
With wet weather here, a list of sandbag stations
As longtime residents know, flooding often occurs at this time of the year with the arrival of wet weather. Philomath’s 10-day weather forecast, according to The Weather Channel, shows rain showers are possible daily. For those living in areas that often see flooding, sand and sandbags are available to...
