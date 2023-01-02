Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500David HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Police respond to Denver STAR advocate during crisisDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Save the Date: "Goldens in Golden" on February 4thColorado JillGolden, CO
Porterville Recorder
No. 3 Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 71
OHIO ST. (16-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.313, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Mikulasikova 5-12, Mikesell 2-8, Harris 1-5, Shumate 1-2, Thierry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Shumate 2, Mikesell 1, Walker 1) Turnovers: 17 (McMahon 4, Mikulasikova 3, Mikesell 3, Thierry 2, Walker 2, Bristow 2, Harris 1) Steals: 9 (Mikesell...
Porterville Recorder
No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67
WASHINGTON (9-7) Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67. ARIZONA (14-1) A.Tubelis 7-18 4-6 18, Ballo 5-11 5-5 15, Kriisa 3-8...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH 79, OREGON STATE 60
Percentages: FG .400, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Pope 2-3, Rataj 2-4, Taylor 2-5, Bilodeau 1-1, Rochelin 1-2, Krass 0-1, Ryuny 0-1, Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Taylor 3, Akanno 2, Ibekwe 2, Ryuny 2, Andela, Krass, Rataj). Steals: 5 (Andela...
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 64, Kentucky 60
GEORGIA (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.231, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Warren 2-3, Battles 1-2, Lewis 1-1, Chapman 0-1, Z.Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (B.Smith 1, Battles 1, Warren 1) Turnovers: 20 (Nicholson 5, Chapman 4, B.Smith 3, Isaacs 2, Battles 2, Warren 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1) Steals: 14...
Porterville Recorder
SANTA CLARA 89, PEPPERDINE 79
Percentages: FG .479, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Podziemski 4-6, Justice 2-6, Braun 1-2, Stewart 1-5, Akametu 0-1, Knapper 0-1, Tongue 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Braun 2, Stewart 2, Bediako, Holt, Podziemski, Tilly, Tongue). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Justice, Podziemski, Tongue).
Porterville Recorder
PACIFIC 84, SAN DIEGO 82
Percentages: FG .517, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Boone 5-8, Avdalovic 3-6, Martindale 1-1, Beard 0-1, Blake 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Odum 0-1, Outlaw 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Blake, Boone, Martindale). Turnovers: 12 (Beard 3, Martindale 3, Boone 2, Denson, Ivy-Curry, Odum, Outlaw). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Illinois 85, Northwestern 79
ILLINOIS (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.791, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Shoup-Hill 4-7, Cook 4-7, Bryant 3-9, Oden 1-1, McKenzie 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cook 4, Bostic 3, Bryant 3, Shoup-Hill 2) Steals: 5 (Cook 2, Bostic 1, Bryant 1, McKenzie 1) Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 77, UC RIVERSIDE 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .619, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (Wrightsell 5-7, Carper 1-1, San Antonio 1-2, Harris 1-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (San Antonio 3, Lee, Square). Turnovers: 14 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Bastian, Carper, Lee, Square). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, L.A. Clippers 91
Percentages: FG .374, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 5-37, .135 (Preston 2-2, Morris Sr. 1-4, Powell 1-4, George 1-5, Boston Jr. 0-2, Coffey 0-2, Leonard 0-2, Mann 0-2, Covington 0-4, Jackson 0-5, Kennard 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Covington, M.Brown, Zubac). Turnovers: 7 (Kennard 2, Covington,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 20 Gonzaga 63, San Francisco 52
GONZAGA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Truong 3-12, Ejim 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Williams 1-3, Little 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Little 2, Hollingsworth 1) Turnovers: 15 (Team 4, Ejim 3, Little 3, Hollingsworth 2, Truong 2, Maxwell 1) Steals: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Truong 1)
Lady Colonels chasing postseason success on the hardwood
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County girls basketball hit the ground running this year, currently sitting at a comfortable 8-3 record. Although the Colonels fell short in two of their last three at a tournament in Indianapolis, they say they took it as a learning opportunity and have used it as a motivator to get […]
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at...
