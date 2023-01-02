Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Who are Intercity and their hat-trick hero Oriol Soldevila? The small Spanish team that nearly shocked Barcelona
Barcelona were given an almighty fright in the 2022/23 Copa del Rey Round of 32 by third-division side Intercity. Despite Xavi's side opening the scoring after just four minutes and taking the lead on three different occasions in regulation, Intercity equalised three times through young winger Oriol Soldevila to force the match to extra time.
