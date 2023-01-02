Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
NO. 5 ARIZONA 70, WASHINGTON 67
Percentages: FG .426, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Fuller 3-5, Bajema 3-6, Menifield 1-2, Williams 1-4, Bey 1-5, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Meah 3, Bey, Fuller). Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 5, Bey 3, Brooks 3, Meah 2, Williams 2). Steals: 10 (Bajema 2,...
Utah 79, Oregon St. 60
OREGON ST. (7-8) Rataj 3-8 0-0 8, Ryuny 0-4 0-0 0, Taylor 2-9 3-4 9, Akanno 2-2 0-0 4, Pope 3-5 0-0 8, Andela 5-9 0-0 10, Wright 2-8 1-1 5, Krass 0-3 0-0 0, Bilodeau 5-7 0-0 11, Rochelin 1-4 0-0 3, Ibekwe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 4-5 60.
No. 3 Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 71
OHIO ST. (16-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.313, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Mikulasikova 5-12, Mikesell 2-8, Harris 1-5, Shumate 1-2, Thierry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Shumate 2, Mikesell 1, Walker 1) Turnovers: 17 (McMahon 4, Mikulasikova 3, Mikesell 3, Thierry 2, Walker 2, Bristow 2, Harris 1) Steals: 9 (Mikesell...
CAL STATE FULLERTON 77, UC RIVERSIDE 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .619, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 8-13, .615 (Wrightsell 5-7, Carper 1-1, San Antonio 1-2, Harris 1-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (San Antonio 3, Lee, Square). Turnovers: 14 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Bastian, Carper, Lee, Square). Steals:...
Illinois 85, Northwestern 79
ILLINOIS (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.791, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Shoup-Hill 4-7, Cook 4-7, Bryant 3-9, Oden 1-1, McKenzie 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cook 4, Bostic 3, Bryant 3, Shoup-Hill 2) Steals: 5 (Cook 2, Bostic 1, Bryant 1, McKenzie 1) Technical Fouls:...
Georgia 64, Kentucky 60
GEORGIA (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.231, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Warren 2-3, Battles 1-2, Lewis 1-1, Chapman 0-1, Z.Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (B.Smith 1, Battles 1, Warren 1) Turnovers: 20 (Nicholson 5, Chapman 4, B.Smith 3, Isaacs 2, Battles 2, Warren 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1) Steals: 14...
PACIFIC 84, SAN DIEGO 82
Percentages: FG .517, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Boone 5-8, Avdalovic 3-6, Martindale 1-1, Beard 0-1, Blake 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-1, Odum 0-1, Outlaw 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Blake, Boone, Martindale). Turnovers: 12 (Beard 3, Martindale 3, Boone 2, Denson, Ivy-Curry, Odum, Outlaw). Steals:...
Denver 122, L.A. Clippers 91
L.A. CLIPPERS (91) Leonard 2-7 2-2 6, Morris Sr. 3-7 0-0 7, Zubac 2-2 4-4 8, George 1-9 0-0 3, Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Covington 3-9 2-2 8, Coffey 2-7 2-2 6, Mann 5-9 2-2 12, M.Brown 5-6 2-7 12, Boston Jr. 0-5 4-6 4, Kennard 2-9 0-0 4, Powell 6-11 0-0 13, Preston 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-91 18-25 91.
SANTA CLARA 89, PEPPERDINE 79
Percentages: FG .479, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Podziemski 4-6, Justice 2-6, Braun 1-2, Stewart 1-5, Akametu 0-1, Knapper 0-1, Tongue 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Braun 2, Stewart 2, Bediako, Holt, Podziemski, Tilly, Tongue). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Justice, Podziemski, Tongue).
No. 20 Gonzaga 63, San Francisco 52
GONZAGA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Truong 3-12, Ejim 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Williams 1-3, Little 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Little 2, Hollingsworth 1) Turnovers: 15 (Team 4, Ejim 3, Little 3, Hollingsworth 2, Truong 2, Maxwell 1) Steals: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Truong 1)
Thursday's Sports In Brief
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at...
