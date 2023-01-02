ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling sees 4 wrestlers move in latest InterMat rankings, 1 drops

As the holiday wrestling season comes to a close, four Penn State wrestlers moved in the latest Intermat rankings. The biggest riser for the Nittany Lions was 157-pounder Terrell Barraclough, who moved from No. 28 in the country to No. 25, despite true freshman Levi Haines getting the call in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.
Penn State men's hockey's Liam Souliere, Kevin Wall earn conference recognition

Penn State’s Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall were named two of the three Big Ten Stars of the Week. The blue and white swept RIT last week, maintaining its perfect nonconference record of 12-0. Junior goalie Liam Souliere currently posts a .923 save percentage, having his best season so...

