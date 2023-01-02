Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Digital Collegian
“The future’s bright” | Penn State football’s offensive line looks to build on breakthrough 2022 season
Following a season that left Penn State leading the Big Ten in sacks allowed and second to last in rushing yards per game, James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein knew changes had to be made in 2022. After discussing a new route to take, Franklin and Trautwein determined...
Digital Collegian
4-star Penn State football signee Tony Rojas wins Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year
Penn State signee Tony Rojas received a prestigious honor in the midst of his early move-in to campus this weekend. Rojas, a 4-star linebacker from Fairfax, Virginia, has been named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year. A two-way player, Rojas rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns, while...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds former star safety Calvin Lowry as offensive analyst
Penn State has added another former player to its coaching staff. Calvin Lowry, who starred at safety for the Nittany Lions from 2001-05, has officially joined the staff as offensive analyst and analytics coordinator. His name has already been added to the Penn State athletics staff directory. Lowry commanded the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball adds Arizona State transfer Ella Snyder
Penn State has added new talent to its roster ahead of the 2023 season next fall. Former Arizona State setter Ella Snyder’s transfer to Happy Valley was announced on Thursday. The Manhattan Beach, California, native spent the previous three years many miles away from Penn State, but will now...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah to enter transfer portal
One of Penn State's defensive tackles has gone portaling. Sophomore defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced on Twitter he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Mulbah was at Penn State for three seasons and appeared in 12 games primarily on special teams in 2022. He racked up four...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees 4 wrestlers move in latest InterMat rankings, 1 drops
As the holiday wrestling season comes to a close, four Penn State wrestlers moved in the latest Intermat rankings. The biggest riser for the Nittany Lions was 157-pounder Terrell Barraclough, who moved from No. 28 in the country to No. 25, despite true freshman Levi Haines getting the call in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball drops tight game to Michigan, snaps five-game win streak
Penn State’s five-game win streak came to an end Wednesday night, suffering a road loss to Michigan. The Nittany Lions were bested in a close one, 79-69, as the blue and white lost its fourth game of the season. The Wolverines dominated in the first half and stayed in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey's Liam Souliere, Kevin Wall earn conference recognition
Penn State’s Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall were named two of the three Big Ten Stars of the Week. The blue and white swept RIT last week, maintaining its perfect nonconference record of 12-0. Junior goalie Liam Souliere currently posts a .923 save percentage, having his best season so...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey's Tessa Janecke wins National Rookie of the Month for December
Penn State forward Tessa Janecke has been named Rookie of the Month for December by the Hockey Commisioner’s Association. Janecke joins Kiara Zanon and Josie Bothun as the only Nittany Lions to win the award. Janecke tallied three goals and six assists for nine points throughout the month of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey forward Sophia Gladieux chosen as finalist for Honda Sport Award
Penn State’s Sophia Gladieux has been named a finalist for the NCAA’s Honda Sport Award. The junior forward totaled 23 goals and 49 points across her 21 contests this past season. The Honda Sport Award is given out to the best athletes across 12 NCAA-sanctioned women’s sports.
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts to bring back Mwenso and the Shakes for free events
Mwenso and the Shakes are returning to State College starting Jan. 17 to host various free public events. An "ensemble of Black roots musicians and performers" led by Michael Mwenso, according to a Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State release, the group is returning to State College after performing other events in the past.
Digital Collegian
State College Police Department requests assistance identifying individual involved in alleged Lion's Den altercation
The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying an individual involved in an alleged physical altercation, according to a release. The male was involved in a physical altercation with staff at The Lion's Den bar at 1:40 a.m on Dec. 11, 2022, resulting in injuries to...
