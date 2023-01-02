Read full article on original website
Related
Why Luke Grimes Won’t Watch ‘Yellowstone’
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has heard his TV show is pretty good, but he wouldn't know. The man behind Kayce Dutton doesn't watch it. "Not because I don't want to or I'm too cool to watch," he tells Today during an interview that aired on Thursday (Jan. 5). "It would...
‘Yellowstone': How Did Beth Not Know About the Train Station? [Dutton Rules]
Somehow, Beth Dutton lived her entire life on the Yellowstone Ranch but didn't know what her dad, brothers and husband were up to at the train station. This baffling revelation from Season 5, Ep. 8 closes what was the biggest plot hole on Yellowstone. She'd been blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton because she thought having photo evidence of him dumping his murdered birth father's body was enough to sink him, should he not do exactly what she wanted.
Is the Train Station on ‘Yellowstone’ Based on a Real Place?
On Yellowstone, the "train station" refers to a roadside cliff in Wyoming that the Dutton crew use to deposit dead bodies of their enemies. Does such a place exist in real life America?. The answer to that question is: sort of. There is a portion of the Yellowstone National Park...
Nicole Kidman Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Universe
Nicole Kidman is teaming with several ex-Yellowstone castmembers and the show's creator for a drama based on a real-life CIA program. The actor and wife to country singer Keith Urban will star in Lioness on Paramount+. Variety shared the news, noting that Kidman was previously announced as an executive producer...
