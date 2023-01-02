DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten scored 31 points as UC Irvine beat UC Davis 88-83 on Thursday. Leuchten was 12 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Anteaters (9-5). Dawson Baker shot 6 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 18 points. DJ Davis shot 4 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

