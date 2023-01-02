ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WVNews

Podziemski powers Santa Clara past Pepperdine 89-79

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski had 27 points to propel Santa Clara to an 89-79 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night. Podziemski had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (14-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Parker Braun totaled 16 points and five rebounds. Carlos Stewart scored 14 with three steals.
SANTA CLARA, CA
WVNews

No. 10 UCLA blows 18-point lead, hangs on to beat USC 60-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least most of the fans went home happy. UCLA was anything but. The 10th-ranked Bruins blew an 18-point lead in the second half before rallying to beat crosstown rival Southern California 60-58 on Thursday night for their 11th straight victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Leuchten scores 31 as UC Irvine takes down UC Davis 88-83

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten scored 31 points as UC Irvine beat UC Davis 88-83 on Thursday. Leuchten was 12 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Anteaters (9-5). Dawson Baker shot 6 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 18 points. DJ Davis shot 4 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
IRVINE, CA
WVNews

Wrightsell scores 29, CS Fullerton beats UC Riverside 77-62

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 29 points as Cal State Fullerton beat UC Riverside 77-62 on Thursday night. Wrightsell shot 10 for 15 from the floor (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line for the Titans (8-7, 2-1 Big West Conference). Jalen Harris had 18 points, while Vincent Lee scored 11.
RIVERSIDE, CA
WVNews

Murray leads Long Beach State over CS Northridge 84-74

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Joel Murray scored 20 points to lead Long Beach State to an 84-74 victory over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night. Murray added seven assists for the Beach (7-8, 1-2 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Jadon Jones recorded 13 points.
LONG BEACH, CA
WVNews

CFP matchups: Runnin' Duggan; UGA's TEs; Quentin vs. Kelee

TCU is looking to pull another upset. Georgia is trying to win a second straight national title. The third-ranked Horned Frogs and top-ranked Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
FORT WORTH, TX

