Families impacted by flight cancellations ring in new year in Nashville

Some visitors ended up celebrating the holidays in Nashville unexpectedly after their flights to other cities were cancelled.

"We flew in on the 26th and we were supposed to go on to Boston. But, our second flight got cancelled. So we've been here. So we had a vacation in Nashville instead," traveler, Jessica Molter, said.

Molter and her family didn't make it to their intended destination.

"We found a nice hotel and stayed downtown and got to do some fun things," Molter said.

On Sunday, they were relieved to be heading home. But, reuniting with their luggage was still in question.

Dozens of people were in the same predicament.

LeeAnn Tunks never made it to Cancun, but her luggage did.

"It was very disappointing. Like I said we were going to take our son, who's 12. It was part of his Christmas present," she said.

After one of her connecting flights cancelled she decided to not risk getting stranded. Instead she drove back home to Kentucky.

But one week later, her bags have not been returned.

"It's just been a little frustrating, trying to get through to the airline, to find it. But, I'm sure everybody else has been trying to get through to them too," Tunks said.

Other passengers were heading home after doing everything to spend the holidays with family.

"We got stuck in Minnesota, we couldn't get on the plane. Southwest closed down and when we tried to rent a car, they were telling us even though we had a reservation, that it was a 2-3 hour wait," Cameron Akrawi said.

After finally finding a car, the price tag was hefty.

"It was $2,000 for just the car rental and that was way more than it should've been," Akrawi said.

Southwest Airlines posted a message on Twitter saying they are working on refunding canceled and delayed flights.

But after major inconveniences, travelers still have questions about how they'll be compensated.

If you were impacted by a cancelled flight, Southwest is accepting requests for reimbursement for meals, hotels and alternate transportation.

If you need to request a refund, HERE is the link .

