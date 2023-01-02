ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Families impacted by flight cancellations ring in new year in Nashville

By Araceli Crescencio
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUiVJ_0k0d1dNC00

Some visitors ended up celebrating the holidays in Nashville unexpectedly after their flights to other cities were cancelled.

"We flew in on the 26th and we were supposed to go on to Boston. But, our second flight got cancelled. So we've been here. So we had a vacation in Nashville instead," traveler, Jessica Molter, said.

Molter and her family didn't make it to their intended destination.

"We found a nice hotel and stayed downtown and got to do some fun things," Molter said.

On Sunday, they were relieved to be heading home. But, reuniting with their luggage was still in question.

Dozens of people were in the same predicament.

LeeAnn Tunks never made it to Cancun, but her luggage did.

"It was very disappointing. Like I said we were going to take our son, who's 12. It was part of his Christmas present," she said.

After one of her connecting flights cancelled she decided to not risk getting stranded. Instead she drove back home to Kentucky.

But one week later, her bags have not been returned.

"It's just been a little frustrating, trying to get through to the airline, to find it. But, I'm sure everybody else has been trying to get through to them too," Tunks said.

Other passengers were heading home after doing everything to spend the holidays with family.

"We got stuck in Minnesota, we couldn't get on the plane. Southwest closed down and when we tried to rent a car, they were telling us even though we had a reservation, that it was a 2-3 hour wait," Cameron Akrawi said.

After finally finding a car, the price tag was hefty.

"It was $2,000 for just the car rental and that was way more than it should've been," Akrawi said.

Southwest Airlines posted a message on Twitter saying they are working on refunding canceled and delayed flights.

But after major inconveniences, travelers still have questions about how they'll be compensated.

If you were impacted by a cancelled flight, Southwest is accepting requests for reimbursement for meals, hotels and alternate transportation.

If you need to request a refund, HERE is the link .

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideHook

Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Tri-City Herald

Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Buttigieg vows Southwest Airlines will be held ‘accountable’ for 15,700 cancelled flights over holidays

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays. The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation”. “You look at the number of passengers stranded, you look at how hard it is even to get someone on the phone to address it. “From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews...
PYMNTS

Refunds Put Southwest Airlines Customer Service to Test

Southwest Airlines is inviting customers to send it requests for refunds and reimbursement of alternate travel expenses. The beleaguered airline has set up a page on its website for customers to submit requests for refunds for canceled flights as well as for related expenses, it said in a Thursday (Dec. 29) update.
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers

Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Hundreds of Southwest Airlines Flights Canceled and Delayed Days After Returning to ‘Normal’ Schedule

The holiday season was absolutely fraught with travel disruptions, with many travelers and federal officials assigning blame to Southwest Airlines. Between Christmas and New Year’s, Southwest Airlines canceled thousands upon thousands of flights. Originally, airline executives credited the disruptions to severe weather spanning the United States. Proceeding cancelations were reportedly the result of the airline’s method of managing flights. As millions of Americans continued celebrating the latter half of the holiday season over New Year’s Eve and Day, Southwest claimed they had, for the most part, returned to a normal flight schedule. Seemingly though, the airline company has hardly kept to its word. By Monday, Southwest had again canceled and delayed hundreds of flights across the country.
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy