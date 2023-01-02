Read full article on original website
Weather Alert Day: On-and-off snow likely Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Tonight until 5 AM Saturday for Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains and the central mountain valleys. Heavy snow blown around by gusty winds can make travel difficult or even dangerous at times through the advisory area. Snow accumulation of 4-8 inches is expected within the advisory area. Locally higher amounts are possible in some locations.
More snowfall arrives tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It will be a similar day for Thursday, January 5, as it was for Wednesday, January 4. Conditions are not changing as we will remain dry and sit under partly cloudy skies most of the day. However, towards the evening hours, clouds will increase, and some of our mountains and areas in the high country can get some snowfall as early as tonight, just ahead of our next snowmaker. Temperatures throughout the day will sit in the upper 30s for Grand Junction and lower 40s for Montrose.
More snow on track to arrive Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
Snow ends tonight, then Wednesday & Thursday offers a break
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re finally seeing a break from the rain, snow, and cloudy gloom that seems to have been locked in for the better part of the past ten days. What’s left of the snow will end in the lower valleys this evening. Patchy areas of snow will linger over the mountains from the state line all the way to the Continental Divide. Where snow falls, another 1-4 inches of accumulation is possible through Wednesday evening, but that snow will become less and less common through the day. Roads through the mountains are a mess! Many of the high mountain passes are dangerous or even impassable. That’s especially true of the high passes throughout the San Juans.
Grand Rivers Humane Society: Meet Frankie
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Rivers Humane Society is happy to show off Frankie. She is a Pitbull mix weighing 53lbs. She is only 2 years old looking for a great home. While in the studio she was very friendly, active and affectionate. She recently had a litter...
Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
National Western Stock Show parade returns to Denver
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
Mesa County Libraries closures
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Libraries will experience some closures this year in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Mesa County Libraries are set to be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in celebration of the holiday Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed on […]
Orchard Mesa Pool Life Expectancy
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a tale as old as time at this point but we have more information on the life of the Orchard Mesa Pool. The Grand Junction City council was set to meet on January 4, 2023 about the Orchard Mesa Pool in a meeting before the regularly scheduled public city council meeting.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Mesa County Commissioners increase landfill dump fees
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Early morning semi accident injured at least one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An early Monday morning crash between a car and a semi truck mangled the car and injured at least one person on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, say police. The Grand Junction Police Department says that a semi truck was...
Police chase a flaming truck across Grand Junction, arrest driver
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drivers on the streets of Grand Junction early Thursday morning were shocked to see an on-fire pickup truck tearing through the streets, followed closely by police. At around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the Grand Junction Police Department received a report of a truck that was...
Former CU student working to keep space clean
Joe Cocker’s Mad Dog Ranch for sale
Want to live like a rockstar? Then look no further than the Mad Dog Ranch in Crawford, which is about 117 miles north of Telluride. Nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in southwestern Colorado, Mad Dog Ranch is a true masterpiece artfully created by its previous owner and late rock legend Joe Cocker. An inspired 15,873-square-foot English estate on 316 acres, the home, which was built in 1994, enjoys unmatched peace and privacy, as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak and the surrounding West Elk Mountains from its own private box canyon paradise. Undoubtedly the most luxurious retreat in the state of Colorado, the home itself is absolute perfection. Warm and inviting, yet exquisitely elegant, award-winning architect John D. Kelley achieved perfection when he harmoniously introduced old-world style to modern mountain living.
Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
Athletes of the Week: Sampson, Borgenheimer, and CMU Swimming and Diving
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks Swimming and Diving Teams have been making waves in national polls. The Mavs Women’s Team has made it to the number one spot in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America NCAA Division II Top 25 Dual Meet Rankings for the first time in the team’s history. The Men’s Team also climbed up to a team high of third in the rankings.
Chase on I-70 Leads To Drug Bust
A pursuit on I-70 lands one behind bars facing up to 13 criminal charges.
