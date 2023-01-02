ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 1

Related
KJCT8

Weather Alert Day: On-and-off snow likely Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Tonight until 5 AM Saturday for Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains and the central mountain valleys. Heavy snow blown around by gusty winds can make travel difficult or even dangerous at times through the advisory area. Snow accumulation of 4-8 inches is expected within the advisory area. Locally higher amounts are possible in some locations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

More snowfall arrives tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It will be a similar day for Thursday, January 5, as it was for Wednesday, January 4. Conditions are not changing as we will remain dry and sit under partly cloudy skies most of the day. However, towards the evening hours, clouds will increase, and some of our mountains and areas in the high country can get some snowfall as early as tonight, just ahead of our next snowmaker. Temperatures throughout the day will sit in the upper 30s for Grand Junction and lower 40s for Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

More snow on track to arrive Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow ends tonight, then Wednesday & Thursday offers a break

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re finally seeing a break from the rain, snow, and cloudy gloom that seems to have been locked in for the better part of the past ten days. What’s left of the snow will end in the lower valleys this evening. Patchy areas of snow will linger over the mountains from the state line all the way to the Continental Divide. Where snow falls, another 1-4 inches of accumulation is possible through Wednesday evening, but that snow will become less and less common through the day. Roads through the mountains are a mess! Many of the high mountain passes are dangerous or even impassable. That’s especially true of the high passes throughout the San Juans.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Humane Society: Meet Frankie

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Rivers Humane Society is happy to show off Frankie. She is a Pitbull mix weighing 53lbs. She is only 2 years old looking for a great home. While in the studio she was very friendly, active and affectionate. She recently had a litter...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

National Western Stock Show parade returns to Denver

For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 7 hours ago. After previous GJPD Police Chief Doug Shoemaker left in August, candidates both local and non-local were...
DENVER, CO
KREX

Mesa County Libraries closures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Libraries will experience some closures this year in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Mesa County Libraries are set to be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in celebration of the holiday Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed on […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Orchard Mesa Pool Life Expectancy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a tale as old as time at this point but we have more information on the life of the Orchard Mesa Pool. The Grand Junction City council was set to meet on January 4, 2023 about the Orchard Mesa Pool in a meeting before the regularly scheduled public city council meeting.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Mesa County Commissioners increase landfill dump fees

More than one hundred more migrants arrived near the coast of Key Largo on Tuesday. New York City says that Colorado is sending migrants their way, but it's not clear how many are going. Son of University of Northern Colorado President killed in avalanche. Updated: 6 hours ago. The President...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Early morning semi accident injured at least one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An early Monday morning crash between a car and a semi truck mangled the car and injured at least one person on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, say police. The Grand Junction Police Department says that a semi truck was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Police chase a flaming truck across Grand Junction, arrest driver

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drivers on the streets of Grand Junction early Thursday morning were shocked to see an on-fire pickup truck tearing through the streets, followed closely by police. At around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the Grand Junction Police Department received a report of a truck that was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Former CU student working to keep space clean

For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 8 hours ago. After previous GJPD Police Chief Doug Shoemaker left in August, candidates both local and non-local were...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Daily Planet

Joe Cocker’s Mad Dog Ranch for sale

Want to live like a rockstar? Then look no further than the Mad Dog Ranch in Crawford, which is about 117 miles north of Telluride. Nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in southwestern Colorado, Mad Dog Ranch is a true masterpiece artfully created by its previous owner and late rock legend Joe Cocker. An inspired 15,873-square-foot English estate on 316 acres, the home, which was built in 1994, enjoys unmatched peace and privacy, as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak and the surrounding West Elk Mountains from its own private box canyon paradise. Undoubtedly the most luxurious retreat in the state of Colorado, the home itself is absolute perfection. Warm and inviting, yet exquisitely elegant, award-winning architect John D. Kelley achieved perfection when he harmoniously introduced old-world style to modern mountain living.
CRAWFORD, CO
KREX

Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Athletes of the Week: Sampson, Borgenheimer, and CMU Swimming and Diving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks Swimming and Diving Teams have been making waves in national polls. The Mavs Women’s Team has made it to the number one spot in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America NCAA Division II Top 25 Dual Meet Rankings for the first time in the team’s history. The Men’s Team also climbed up to a team high of third in the rankings.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy