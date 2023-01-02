Read full article on original website
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
pacificsun.com
Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog
On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
Massive sinkhole swallows SUV south of San Francisco
A giant sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a residential area south of San Francisco — the second sinkhole the Bay Area has seen in the past week.
48hills.org
2022’s highlights on stage, in a year of navigating theater’s return
My favorite theatre moment of 2022 was the opening night curtain speech for Cutting Ball’s production of Pony. It was their first live show after years of pandemic delays, some of which occurred just months earlier. Masks and proof-of-vax were required, and the tiny theatre lobby was stocked with spare masks and hand sanitizer.
NBC Bay Area
Where is Father Castillo? New Answers on Oakland Priest Who Left Country After Abuse Claims
Oakland priest Father Alexander Castillo seemingly vanished in the months after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor. Yet four years later, the Diocese of Oakland still won’t answer many basic questions about the incident, details about what happened, where Castillo is today, and whether the priest might be a danger to children elsewhere.
Video Shows Person Rafting Through San Francisco's Severely Flooded Streets
Different parts of California saw heavy rain, snow, and wind on Saturday, which caused flooding and landslides.
48hills.org
SF plans for the next storm—but what about the one after that?
Mayor London Breed and her emergency services team advised us today that the city will be well prepared for Wednesday’s storm and blamed the National Weather Service for the failures of New Year’s Eve. Breed and Mary Ellen Carroll, the city’s emergency services director, said they were caught...
48hills.org
Good Taste: Why 2023 is looking so tasty
Welcome back to Good Taste, your weekly menu of food finds and happenings in the Bay Area. Today, I’m serving suggestions for new restaurants on the horizon, plus hopeful re-openings and potential awesomeness to keep a fork in your pocket for, just in case. Representing Tunisian food in San...
California man intentionally drove Tesla off cliff with another adult, 2 kids in car: authorities
A California man is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after authorities said he intentionally drove himself and three others off 'Devil's Slide' cliff in a Tesla.
tourcounsel.com
Stonestown Galleria | Shopping mall in San Francisco, California
The Stonestown Galleria shopping center is located on 20th Avenue. It opened in 1952, making it one of the oldest shopping malls in San Francisco. Here you will find more than 100 stores including options for fashion, shoes, electronics and more. For example, you can renew your wardrobe in the fast fashion stores H&M, Zara, Forever 21 and the Japanese Uniqlo. You can also go shopping at Victoria's Secret lingerie store or other major fashion brands such as Cotton: On and Express.
Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz storm recovery: Evacuation orders still in place, water receding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were still in place for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sunday morning, after a deadly storm led to flooding and mudslides across the Central Coast. Earlier in the morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation warnings that had been...
Police activity briefly closes BART Civic Center station
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART trains were not stopping at Civic Center station in San Francisco Monday afternoon for a short time as some sort of police activity was underway at the station.The transit agency alerted of the police activity just before 2:30 p.m. A subsequent alert at 2:34 p.m. indicated trains were again stopping normally at the station.There was no immediate word on what the police activity was.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Tech CEO arrested for peeping in Panera Bread women's restroom in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of a Bay Area-based tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a press release. Police confirmed to KRON4 that the arrestee is 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, who is the […]
Inmate escapes from Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A Sonoma County Jail inmate was being sought after escaping Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.The inmate, identified as 39-year-old John Avila of Petaluma, ran from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail on Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to a press statement from the sheriff's office.He is described as a white male adult, 5'7", 210 pounds, and last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt over a blue t-shirt and white pants over blue shorts.Avilla has been in custody since November 14 for possession of a stolen vehicle.The sheriff's office said anyone who sees Avilla should call 911 immediately.
Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): Families throughout the Central Coast are welcoming new additions to their families to start off 2023. Santa Cruz County Watsonville Community Hospital had the first child born in Santa Cruz County. Baby boy Josue Silva was born by natural delivery at 4:09 on Sunday morning. Photo of the Silva Family. From The post Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
SF police respond to shootings, stabbing on first morning of 2023
Police were busy in the early hours of Sunday morning as San Francisco Police Department officers responded to three separate shootings and a stabbing, all before 3 a.m.
