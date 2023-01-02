ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

beyondchron.org

San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33

SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pacificsun.com

Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog

On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
NOVATO, CA
48hills.org

2022’s highlights on stage, in a year of navigating theater’s return

My favorite theatre moment of 2022 was the opening night curtain speech for Cutting Ball’s production of Pony. It was their first live show after years of pandemic delays, some of which occurred just months earlier. Masks and proof-of-vax were required, and the tiny theatre lobby was stocked with spare masks and hand sanitizer.
48hills.org

SF plans for the next storm—but what about the one after that?

Mayor London Breed and her emergency services team advised us today that the city will be well prepared for Wednesday’s storm and blamed the National Weather Service for the failures of New Year’s Eve. Breed and Mary Ellen Carroll, the city’s emergency services director, said they were caught...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Good Taste: Why 2023 is looking so tasty

Welcome back to Good Taste, your weekly menu of food finds and happenings in the Bay Area. Today, I’m serving suggestions for new restaurants on the horizon, plus hopeful re-openings and potential awesomeness to keep a fork in your pocket for, just in case. Representing Tunisian food in San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Stonestown Galleria | Shopping mall in San Francisco, California

The Stonestown Galleria shopping center is located on 20th Avenue. It opened in 1952, making it one of the oldest shopping malls in San Francisco. Here you will find more than 100 stores including options for fashion, shoes, electronics and more. For example, you can renew your wardrobe in the fast fashion stores H&M, Zara, Forever 21 and the Japanese Uniqlo. You can also go shopping at Victoria's Secret lingerie store or other major fashion brands such as Cotton: On and Express.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police activity briefly closes BART Civic Center station

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART trains were not stopping at Civic Center station in San Francisco Monday afternoon for a short time as some sort of police activity was underway at the station.The transit agency alerted of the police activity just before 2:30 p.m. A subsequent alert at 2:34 p.m. indicated trains were again stopping normally at the station.There was no immediate word on what the police activity was.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Inmate escapes from Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A Sonoma County Jail inmate was being sought after escaping Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.The inmate, identified as 39-year-old John Avila of Petaluma, ran from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail on Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to a press statement from the sheriff's office.He is described as a white male adult, 5'7", 210 pounds, and last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt over a blue t-shirt and white pants over blue shorts.Avilla has been in custody since November 14 for possession of a stolen vehicle.The sheriff's office said anyone who sees Avilla should call 911 immediately.  
SANTA ROSA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): Families throughout the Central Coast are welcoming new additions to their families to start off 2023. Santa Cruz County Watsonville Community Hospital had the first child born in Santa Cruz County. Baby boy Josue Silva was born by natural delivery at 4:09 on Sunday morning. Photo of the Silva Family. From The post Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

