China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy
It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Here are 5 reasons why the US could be in a recession by March, according to Bank of America
The US economy could enter a recession in 10-12 weeks, according to Bank of America. Investors and business CEOs have grown wary of a potential slowdown in the economy as the Fed hikes interest rates. These are the five reasons why Bank of America believes a recession could hit by...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Here are the boldest predictions for 2023: Crashing stocks, another Great Depression, and a meatless nation.
In the past year, investors have been rocked by a bear market, the crypto crash, Russia's war on Ukraine and massive Fed rate hikes — and some forecasts see even more tumult in 2023. Here are some of the boldest predictions for the new year. Tesla stock will plunge...
Biden says U.S. economy headed to 'new plateau,' amid recession fears
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing "really bright spots" after a rough few years, and was headed to a "new plateau," a new term for the stable, slower growth White House officials see ahead.
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
The US may avoid a recession, but One-third of the world economy expected to be in recession in 2023
According to Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), this year will be harder for the world economy than the one we just finished. “Why? Because all three of the world's major economies—the US, the EU, and China—are slowing down simultaneously, she explained in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.
Unhappy New Year? Economists Say a U.S. Recession is Likely in 2023
A majority of economists say the country is headed towards a recession in 2023. Bloomberg polled experts who say there's a 70% chance of a downturn in the new year.
US headed for recession and another inflation spike in 2023, famed investor Michael Burry says
The U.S. economy is likely poised to tumble into a recession and experience another inflation surge in 2023, according to hedge fund investor Michael Burry.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.
ValueWalk
Major Recession Fears Rise On Fed Minutes
The latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggest that the U.S. economy is headed for recession as the central bank will remain aggressive in raising rates to cool inflation, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The warning comes from...
US News and World Report
U.S. Inflation Has Not 'Turned the Corner Yet', IMF's Gopinath Warns -FT
(Reuters) -Inflation in the United States has not "turned the corner yet" and it is too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory in the fight on rising prices, a top IMF official said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday. Gita Gopinath, a deputy managing director...
8 hedge funds that made a killing by betting against the world economy last year as stocks and bonds plummeted
Some hedge fund managers made triple-digit returns in 2022 by betting against the global economy. That outperformance came in a year when the benchmark S&P 500 plunged 19%. The best-performing traders forecast steep interest-rate increases and bet against struggling currencies and government bonds. For most investors, 2022 was a year...
Stocks posted their worst year since 2008, but the market isn't as bad as the Great Recession and will rebound 15% this year, Oppenheimer says
The S&P 500 just posted its worst loss since 2008 - but the market isn't as bad as the Great Recession, according to Oppenheimer.
msn.com
Dow jumps more than 550 points after employment report shows wage gains cooled in December
U.S. stocks jumped Friday, with the Dow up more than 550 points, after an employment report showed wage gains slowed in December, fueling hopes that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are starting to have the desired effect on the economy. How stock indexes are trading. The Dow Jones...
dallasexpress.com
IMF | Outlook Gloomy for 2023 Economy
Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts a troubled outlook for the world economy in 2023. According to Georgieva, this year will be even more challenging than the last, since “the three big economies, U.S., EU, China, are all slowing down simultaneously.”. The IMF...
