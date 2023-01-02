ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy

It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Reuters

Oil settles flat, with weekly decline on recession worries

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the market balanced a weaker U.S. dollar and mixed U.S. jobs reports, but both crude benchmarks ended the first week of the year lower due to global recession concerns.
ValueWalk

Major Recession Fears Rise On Fed Minutes

The latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggest that the U.S. economy is headed for recession as the central bank will remain aggressive in raising rates to cool inflation, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The warning comes from...
US News and World Report

U.S. Inflation Has Not 'Turned the Corner Yet', IMF's Gopinath Warns -FT

(Reuters) -Inflation in the United States has not "turned the corner yet" and it is too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory in the fight on rising prices, a top IMF official said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday. Gita Gopinath, a deputy managing director...
dallasexpress.com

IMF | Outlook Gloomy for 2023 Economy

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts a troubled outlook for the world economy in 2023. According to Georgieva, this year will be even more challenging than the last, since “the three big economies, U.S., EU, China, are all slowing down simultaneously.”. The IMF...

