Harry B. Bleschke, 74, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away at his home on January 1, 2023. He was born in Berlin, Germany on March 29, 1948 to Burt Lake and Ursula Bleschke. Harry immigrated to the US in 1959 relocating to Cloverdale, Ohio. He was drafted into the US Army in 1968 and served a little over a year in Vietnam with the 2nd /47th Mech. Infantry. Harry married Phyllis Stilwill in 1971 and had two daughters, Tammy and Rhonda. In 1990 he married Linda Terwilleger and in 1996 he married Sandra Osborn.

NAPOLEON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO