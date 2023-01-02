Read full article on original website
Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7
You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Greensboro homeowners want to know why leaf collection takes so long
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s the beginning of 2023, and some homeowners in parts of Greensboro are upset about late leaf collections dragging in from 2022. “It’s a great thing that the city has been doing it all these years, but it’s probably time to consider another solution,” said Jim Collins, a Greensboro resident. Currently, […]
Downtown Durham welcomes two new restaurants
Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar. Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons. Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads. The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the...
Hundreds say they bought tickets for event that never happened
Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
County Does No Hemming and Hawing Over New Haw River Trail Agreement
Guilford County government is interested in enhancing and growing the Haw River trail and, to that end, the county is about to enter into a new agreement with other local governments that are also home to the trail and want to see its benefits maximized in the coming decade. The...
Rock band 'Eagles' add Greensboro tour date
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Welcome to Hotel....Carolina?. Eagles add more Hotel California tour dates in Tampa, Columbia, Knoxville, Newark, and Greensboro. The Eagles will be flying to Greensboro on April 4 and will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets go on presale on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m....
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
OPINION: Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Ast month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
'This is a blessing to me' | Resident living pallet homes at Pomona Park is thankful for the temporary housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People have been living at the temporary shelters, called pallet homes, in Greensboro for a couple of weeks now. They give the homeless a place to stay during the cold winter months. Tuesday, we met one of the residents from Pomona Park. It's a temporary fix,...
WRAL Investigates: Buyer beware if you're in the market for a car
Imagine buying a used car, only to find out two months later you can’t legally drive it. A change in state law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some buyers in a predicament. When it comes to "title in transit," buyers need to know the risks and their rights.
School bus shooting hoax in Alamance County raises concern
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance-Burlington school bus was pulled over after they believed a student made a fake call about shots fired on the bus Wednesday, according to school officials. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Emergency communication services began receiving calls from someone with a 911-only phone about...
Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at Raleigh school under investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “The investigation is underway and we do have leads,” the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came from Principal Steve Mares after a written threat, including a racial slur was...
The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023
More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
NC Wildlife Commission announces 2023-2024 proposed rule changes
Raleigh, NC – Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced the 2023-2024 proposed changes to inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game land and other regulated activities, and the January 2023 public hearing schedule where they will receive comments. Three in-person public hearings are scheduled for:. Jan. 10, 2023, Craven...
2 adults, 2 kids impacted by Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire. Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road. When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the...
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Hanging up his clippers
ASHEBORO — Tommy Waugh has been working in barber shops since he was 12 years old. Sixty-one years later, he’s leaving the hair to someone else. Waugh has been a professional barber for 52 years. On the week before Christmas, he and his partner, Scott Caudle, closed MidTown Barber & Styling to ride off into the sunset. Caudle is a relative newcomer, having only cut hair for 45 years.
