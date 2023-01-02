Anita Pointer, Member of the Pointer Sisters, Dies in Beverly Hills at 74

FILE PHOTO: The Pointer Sisters on stage during an award ceremony in Austria July 24, 2009. Jermaine Jackson, right, joined them as he accepted an award on behalf of his late brother Michael Jackson. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer/File Photo

Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters who had a string of pop and R&B hits in the 1970s and ’80s, died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said.

Pointer, a California native, was surrounded by family at her Beverly Hills home when she died, publicist Roger Neal said.

The Pointer Sisters’ biggest hits included “I’m So Excited” in 1982 and “Jump (For My Love)” the following year.

Anita was the second oldest of four sisters who started performing as the duo of June and Bonnie in 1969. They became a trio when Anita quit her job as a secretary to join the group, according to an official biography.

The Pointer Sisters later became a quartet with Ruth, the only one of the original singing sisters still alive, though Bonnie left in the late 1970s making them a trio once again. Anita Pointer also has two surviving brothers, Fritz and Aaron.

Anita was preceded in death by her daughter Jada, who died in 2003, when Anita took over raising her granddaughter, Roxie McKain Pointer.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us,” the family said in a statement.

The sisters grew up singing in the church of their father, a preacher in Oakland.

Their debut album in 1973 produced their first hit single “Yes We Can Can.”

Among their bigger hits were “Fire” in 1978, “He’s So Shy” in 1980, “Slow Hand” in 1981 and “Neutron Dance” and “Automatic” in 1983.

In recent years, the group continued performing with Ruth singing along with her daughter Issa and granddaughter Sadako.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; editing by Kim Coghill)