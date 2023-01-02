ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Anita Pointer, Member of the Pointer Sisters, Dies in Beverly Hills at 74

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INbW3_0k0d0FQ500
FILE PHOTO: The Pointer Sisters on stage during an award ceremony in Austria July 24, 2009. Jermaine Jackson, right, joined them as he accepted an award on behalf of his late brother Michael Jackson. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer/File Photo

Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters who had a string of pop and R&B hits in the 1970s and ’80s, died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said.

Pointer, a California native, was surrounded by family at her Beverly Hills home when she died, publicist Roger Neal said.

The Pointer Sisters’ biggest hits included “I’m So Excited” in 1982 and “Jump (For My Love)” the following year.

Anita was the second oldest of four sisters who started performing as the duo of June and Bonnie in 1969. They became a trio when Anita quit her job as a secretary to join the group, according to an official biography.

The Pointer Sisters later became a quartet with Ruth, the only one of the original singing sisters still alive, though Bonnie left in the late 1970s making them a trio once again. Anita Pointer also has two surviving brothers, Fritz and Aaron.

Anita was preceded in death by her daughter Jada, who died in 2003, when Anita took over raising her granddaughter, Roxie McKain Pointer.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us,” the family said in a statement.

The sisters grew up singing in the church of their father, a preacher in Oakland.

Their debut album in 1973 produced their first hit single “Yes We Can Can.”

Among their bigger hits were “Fire” in 1978, “He’s So Shy” in 1980, “Slow Hand” in 1981 and “Neutron Dance” and “Automatic” in 1983.

In recent years, the group continued performing with Ruth singing along with her daughter Issa and granddaughter Sadako.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies aged 74

Anita Pointer, from the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters, has died aged 74, her publicist has announced. She died surrounded by her family at her Beverley Hills home in California. Her family said they were deeply saddened by her passing. "Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there," they said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70

Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
People

Pregnant Grete Griffin Glows in Maternity Photo Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters

Robert Griffin III and wife Grete Griffin posed with their daughters as they prepare to welcome their third baby together Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin are thrilled to begin their next chapter. As the pair await the arrival of their third baby together, the couple shares photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE. Beautiful shots show Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wears a pink...
Outsider.com

Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed. According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan

While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
NEVADA STATE
RadarOnline

Drake Bell Enters Rehab Days After Being Spotted Huffing Balloons With Young Son Nearby, Wife Janet Von Schmeling Filing For Divorce

Troubled ex-child star Drake Bell’s wife Janet Von Schmeling has left him and will be filing for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider revealed that Bell will be checking into a rehab center days after being caught huffing balloons in a car — with this young son in the backseat. A source told Page Six that Von Schmeling had “enough” of her husband’s antics. The actress has moved back to Florida where she has a family. “They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy and they’ll be great co-parents in the future,” a source...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
The Independent

Stanley Mills, the man behind ‘The Chicken Dance,’ dead at 91

Former music publisher Stanley Mills, best known for popularising “The Chicken Dance,” died on 29 December in New Hyde Park, New York at the age of 91, according to reports.A cause of death is currently unknown, according Billboard.Born in 1931, Mills was the son of music publisher Jack Mills, who founded Mills Music Publishing Company. He reportedly worked with the family business for a few years prior to its sale in 1964 before going on to work at music publisher EB Marks, according to Variety. He’d later go on to launch his own company, September Music and Galahad Music,...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
The Guardian

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67

The Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died at the age of 67. The news was shared by his brother and bandmate Verdine White on Sunday in an Instagram post. He paid tribute to the “amazing and talented” musician, “now drumming with the angels!”. Verdine...
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy