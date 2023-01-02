ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogs Save Family from Spring Valley Fire, But Perish As Flames Gut Home

By Editor
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
Crews at the scene of the Spring Valley fire that displaced a family and killed two dogs. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Dogs barked, alerting a family to a house fire that gutted their Spring Valley home early on New Year’s Day.

The residents escaped the 3:20 a.m. blaze, but the two dogs panicked and hid, and were ultimately found dead inside the house in the 1600 block of Folkestone Street, according to OnScene.TV.

One female resident suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames fanned by winds of up to 40 mph due to the storm cell that had passed over the area.

San Miguel Fire and Rescue responded with assistance from Heartland Fire Rescue and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Authorities called in the American Red Cross to help the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

