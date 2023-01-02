Read full article on original website
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?
For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
Mercedes Mone Wants the IWGP Women’s Championship, Shares More Photos From Wrestle Kingdom
– Mercedes Mone, aka the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, shared more photos from yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. One photo shows her posing with the IWGP Women’s Championship. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM” Another photo showed her walking down the ramp in the empty Tokyo Dome, writing, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
Vince McMahon announced he was electing himself back to WWE’s Board of Directors, and Eric Bischoff weighed in on the big news. As noted yesterday, McMahon announced that he had “taken necessary actions” and elected himself to the board along with former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in order to “capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders,” namely negotiating media rights and a possible sale. Bischoff reacted to the situation on the latest episode of After 83 Weeks on Thursday, and you can see some highlights below:
Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kazuchika Okada is back on top in NJPW, as he defeated Jay White to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After hitting White with a Rainmaker to secure the victory, Okada was confronted by former champion Shingo Takagi. Takagi, who Okada defeated last year for his first reign, challenged him to a title match.
Updated Lineup For AEW Battle of the Belts V
AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s Battle of the Belts V following Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on TBS following Rampage. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
First Names Set For NJPW Capital Collision & Collision in Philadelphia
The first talents have been announced for NJPW’s Capital Collision & Collision in Philadelphia shows in April. PWInsider reports that the following names are set for the shows, which take place on April 15th in Washington, DC and April 16t in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:. * Kazuchika Okada. * Will Ospreay.
List of Producers For Last Night’s AEW Dynamite and More Notes
Fightful Select has a list of the producers and coaches for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This was AEW’s debut in Seattle. Dean Malenko produced Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Christopher Daniels produced the Hangman Page & Jon Moxley segment. Pat Buck produced The Acclaimed vs. Jay...
Antonio Inoki Film Announced At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Fightful reports that during NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, it was announced that a film based on the life of Antonio Inoki is currently in development. There were no other details provided at the event on what the film might include. Inoki passed away back in September at the age of...
Nick Aldis on Entering Free Agency, What’s Next for Him
– The Universal Wrestling Podcast spoke to former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and wrestling free agent Nick Aldis this week. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Nick Aldis on becoming a free agent: “I’m happy to be a free agent. I’ve got lots of exciting stuff on the books for 2023 independently, you know, several shots in the UK, Australia, and Canada; I’m going back to Calgary next month for the Harts, which is exciting for me, and lots of other stuff on the horizon. What I’m very excited about is just the ability to, instead of thinking, ‘Man, if this was me, this is what I would do.’ To go, ‘No, let’s do it.’ Ideas you might have or concepts you want to flesh out and do. I have enough contacts now and feel willing to take the risk financially to try a couple of things and see what happens,.”
MLW Reportedly Signs AKIRA
MLW has reportedly signed a big name from the independent scene in AKIRA. Fightful Select reports that the company signed the indie star, who has worked matches for GCW, Beyond Wrestling, ICW and more, and that he will be starting with the company soon. The report notes that the deal...
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray.
Josh Alexander Discusses Becoming Impact’s Longest Reigning World Champion
– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander discussed the recent milestone of becoming the longest-reigning Impact World Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Josh Alexander on his title reign: It’s completely unbelievable. I’ve said on this show, probably many times,...
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS, Batista Breaks Down His Tattoos, More Episodes Available on Impact Plus
– PWInsider reports that Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde will open the main card of tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Additionally, PWInsider also reports that Impact Plus has added April 2010 episodes of Impact to the service. Also, plush dolls are now available of all the members of the Death Dollz at ShopImpact.com.
Hamilton’s New Japan New Year Dash!! 01.05.2023 Review
EVIL, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi pinned Tomoaki Honma, Tiger Mask & Ren Narita in 8:29 (**¼) DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemari & Taichi pinned Francesco Akira, TJP & Will Ospreay in 9:17 (***¼) Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr. pinned YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii in...
Note On How WWE Booked John Cena on Last Week’s Smackdown
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the booking of John Cena for his return match on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was “very carefully done.”. Cena teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn after KO pinned the Honorary Uce. Cena hadn’t wrestled since...
Note on Future Plans For Konosuke Takeshita In AEW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on AEW’s future plans for Konosuke Takeshita, who officially signed with the company back in November. Takeshita has mostly been on AEW Dark since then, only appearing on Dynamite or Rampage to lose to top stars. According to the WON, however, there...
