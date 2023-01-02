Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Puts Jamie on the Road to the Train Station in Mid-Season Finale [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone's Season 5 mid-season finale ended with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) possibly on his way to the train station, courtesy of his sister, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Yellowstone's Season 5, Episode 8 deals primarily with the tension between Jamie Dutton and his adopted father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as well as his sister, Beth Dutton.
‘Yellowstone': How Did Beth Not Know About the Train Station? [Dutton Rules]
Somehow, Beth Dutton lived her entire life on the Yellowstone Ranch but didn't know what her dad, brothers and husband were up to at the train station. This baffling revelation from Season 5, Ep. 8 closes what was the biggest plot hole on Yellowstone. She'd been blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton because she thought having photo evidence of him dumping his murdered birth father's body was enough to sink him, should he not do exactly what she wanted.
Shocking ‘1923’ Brings the Shattering Death of a Dutton — or Two [Spoilers Alert]
1923 ushered in 2023 with a bang that absolutely nobody could have seen coming. In a shocking new year episode on Sunday (Jan. 1), the Yellowstone prequel said goodbye to one of the most important members of the Dutton family — and maybe even one of the stars of the show.
