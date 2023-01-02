Read full article on original website
Mike McDaniel has an extremely depressing update on Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not hopeful for a quick return from Tua Tagovailoa entering the regular season’s final week. The Miami Dolphins (8-8) are enduring one of the biggest team collapses in recent history as a critical Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets (7-9) looms.
Steelers considering adding Hall-of-Famer’s son ahead of playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed alive in the playoff hunt and are now looking into adding the son of a Hall-of-Famer ahead of the postseason. Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked completely toast in terms of their playoff chances. But as Mike Tomlin looks to avoid the first season of his career in which his team would finish below .500, he’s still on track to avoid that. More importantly, if he does, the Steelers also have a chance at a postseason berth.
Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC
The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18
With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
John Harbaugh’s non-update on Lamar Jackson’s injury is troubling
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has no idea when Lamar Jackson will return from his injury, giving a frustrating non-update on the star quarterback. When will Lamar Jackson get back in the lineup for the Ravens? No one knows. Literally. Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media on Friday and...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin update: Breathing tube removed, spoke with team over video
Damar Hamlin’s recovery has hit another positive milestone. He was able to speak with Buffalo Bills teammates over video on Friday. Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin has turned a corner in his recovery. After waking up on Wednesday night and making noticeable improvement into Thursday, he had his breathing tube removed on Thursday night/Friday morning and has spoken his first words according to the Bills.
Buffalo’s local story gives Bills everything to play for in NFL Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills fit the archetype of a talented team with a community to play for. Professional sports frequently become larger than life thanks, in part, to the way they connect us culturally to our fellow humans. Many playoff runs have been woven into the fabric of history beyond sports thanks to teams going on runs that are back-dropped by some sort of struggle or conflict beyond sports.
Joe Mixon brings rulebook receipts to counter NFL’s coin flip decision
Joe Mixon is not amused with the NFL’s thought process regarding the Bengals-Bills cancelation, thus putting a wrench in the playoffs. While the NFL community is still hoping for a speedy recovery from Damar Hamlin, there is also another conundrum the league must deal with as Week 18 is less than a day away.
