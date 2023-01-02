Read full article on original website
Watch: Chin Coleman Speaks Ahead of Kentucky-No. 7 Alabama in Tuscaloosa
Kentucky assistant coach Chin Coleman spoke to reporters ahead of the Wildcats' road SEC matchup against the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The media scrum can be seen above: Are Kentucky's 3-point shooting numbers a hoax? More here. Six questions to get ...
Penn State extends offer to Class of 2024 edge rusher
Penn State may be busy trying to fill in the final pieces of its Class of 2023 ahead of the traditional national signing day in a matter of weeks, but work continues to be done on getting a jump on the Class of 2024 as well. One of Penn State’s latest targets announced he has received an offer from the Penn State staff. Marquise Lightfoot, of Chicago, announced on his Twitter account on Friday he has been extended a scholarship offer from Penn State following his latest conversation with the staff; defensive line coach and run game coordinator John Scott, to...
No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67
WASHINGTON (9-7) Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67. ARIZONA (14-1) A.Tubelis 7-18 4-6 18, Ballo 5-11 5-5 15, Kriisa 3-8...
No. 3 Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 71
OHIO ST. (16-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.313, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Mikulasikova 5-12, Mikesell 2-8, Harris 1-5, Shumate 1-2, Thierry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Shumate 2, Mikesell 1, Walker 1) Turnovers: 17 (McMahon 4, Mikulasikova 3, Mikesell 3, Thierry 2, Walker 2, Bristow 2, Harris 1) Steals: 9 (Mikesell...
Georgia 64, Kentucky 60
GEORGIA (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.231, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Warren 2-3, Battles 1-2, Lewis 1-1, Chapman 0-1, Z.Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (B.Smith 1, Battles 1, Warren 1) Turnovers: 20 (Nicholson 5, Chapman 4, B.Smith 3, Isaacs 2, Battles 2, Warren 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1) Steals: 14...
Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Davis' 36-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 win against the UAB Blazers. The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with...
No. 20 Gonzaga 63, San Francisco 52
GONZAGA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Truong 3-12, Ejim 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Williams 1-3, Little 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Little 2, Hollingsworth 1) Turnovers: 15 (Team 4, Ejim 3, Little 3, Hollingsworth 2, Truong 2, Maxwell 1) Steals: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Truong 1)
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at...
Turner, Haliburton leads Pacers past Trail Blazers 108-99
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin had 19 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 15 in the closing six minutes Friday night, rallying the Indiana Pacers to a 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Haliburton also had 12 assists. Indiana has won five straight home games and seven of its last nine overall. Portland was led by Anfernee Simons with 20 points and Damian Lillard with 19 points and eight assists. Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 19 rebounds as the Trail Blazers lost for the third time in four games. Indiana won this one with defense. The Pacers trailed 97-93 midway through the fourth quarter but Haliburton helped fuel the closing 15-2 run that swung the game, and Indiana did not allow a basket over the final 7 1/2 minutes.
How Florida High basketball has gotten hot to win 10 straight games
The anticipated Florida High versus IMG Academy matchup proved to be as advertised on Friday night from its inception. It would be the Seminoles (14-1, 0-1 District 1-3A) to flex their muscle to put away the IMG Academy Blue Ascenders (10-5) by downing them 57-52 inside of Bob Albertson Gym in Tallahassee. ...
