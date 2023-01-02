INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin had 19 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 15 in the closing six minutes Friday night, rallying the Indiana Pacers to a 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Haliburton also had 12 assists. Indiana has won five straight home games and seven of its last nine overall. Portland was led by Anfernee Simons with 20 points and Damian Lillard with 19 points and eight assists. Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 19 rebounds as the Trail Blazers lost for the third time in four games. Indiana won this one with defense. The Pacers trailed 97-93 midway through the fourth quarter but Haliburton helped fuel the closing 15-2 run that swung the game, and Indiana did not allow a basket over the final 7 1/2 minutes.

