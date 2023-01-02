Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says Worst of the Bear Market Is Over – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto trader known for accurately calling the bottom of the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) cycle says the worst of the bear market has come to an end. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,400 Twitter followers that even though the start of the new year may bring a new low, market conditions will start to improve.
u.today
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
cryptogazette.com
What’s Next For Bitcoin And Crypto? 2023 Predictions Are Here
It’s been revealed that a popular crypto trader said that he is keeping an eye on the stock market in order to see whether Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market could start a bullish move at the beginning of 2023. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why it could be a rocky week for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins
Continuing with 2022’s trend, there is a lack of positive excitement in the crypto market. While Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have remained stagnant to start 2023, there are a few reasons why volatility could spike in January. Winklevoss Letter to DCG stirs up bankruptcy FUD. On Jan. 2, Cameron...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Hits Bottom At $16,700? This Obstacle Stalls Gains
The Bitcoin price has seen a slow start in 2023 as the cryptocurrency remains stalled and moving sideways around its current levels. Many experts believe BTC has seen the worst of the recent bearish cycle and could be gearing up for some profits. As of this writing, the Bitcoin price...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Expects Massive Move Up; Big Reversal Signal
There are a lot of optimistic predictions about the price of Bitcoin these days. Check out the latest reports about the king coin below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $16,851. Bitcoin new prediction is out.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Remains In Bullish Zone For A Push To $18K, Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $17,000 resistance. BTC found support near $16,750 and might soon attempt an upside break above $17,000. Bitcoin is showing bullish signs above the $16,600 and $16,750 levels. The price is trading above $16,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Key Indicators Suggest Strengthening Case For Upside Break
Bitcoin price is attempting an upside break above $16,800. BTC could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $16,800 and $17,000 levels. Bitcoin is still trading in a major range below the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Says One Top-Five Altcoin Set To Plummet by Over 80%
A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that Binance Coin (BNB) is on the verge of collapsing. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 697,100 Twitter followers that the giant crypto exchange’s native token BNB is likely to plummet by more than 80%.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Consolidates Gains, Why ETH Could Start Another Increase
Ethereum climbed higher and tested the $1,275 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might aim a fresh move above the $1,300 resistance. Ethereum struggled to climb higher above the $1,275 and $1,280 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,230 and the 100 hourly...
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Bull Market To Start Again Due To 2 Catalysts
There are all kinds of optimistic predictions about the price of Bitcoin and the whole crypto market. Check out the latest reports about all this below. 2 important catalysts will trigger next bull market. It seems that the crypto analytics firm Santiment breaks down the triggers that could launch the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Exchange Depositing Transactions At 4-Year Low, Bottom Signal?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange depositing transactions are now at a 4-year low, indicating that the bottom may be here. Bitcoin 30-Day MA Exchange Depositing Transactions Have Declined. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric’s current levels are the same as in Q1 2019....
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Gains Momentum, Why ETH Could Rise To $1,300
Ethereum is moving higher above $1,220 against the US Dollar. ETH could rise further if there is a clear move above the $1,240 and $1,250 resistance levels. Ethereum is attempting a fresh increase above the $1,200 and $1,220 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,200 and the 100...
coinjournal.net
NFP payrolls news and its impact on Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price has been in a consolidation phase in the past few weeks. The US will publish the latest non-farm payrolls (NFP) data. Strong jobs numbers will be bearish for BTC. Bitcoin price has been in a tight range in the past few months. BTC/USD has remained between last month’s...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Forecasts a Tricky Weekend for BTC, Charts Ethereum and Litecoin
A widely followed crypto analyst is warning Bitcoin (BTC) traders that the weekend ahead could be a tricky one. Popular crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 644,000 Twitter followers to avoid overleveraging BTC heading into the first weekend of the new year. “We should be good if...
Comments / 0