Is the Train Station on ‘Yellowstone’ Based on a Real Place?
On Yellowstone, the "train station" refers to a roadside cliff in Wyoming that the Dutton crew use to deposit dead bodies of their enemies. Does such a place exist in real life America?. The answer to that question is: sort of. There is a portion of the Yellowstone National Park...
Orli Gottesman From ‘Yellowstone’ Reveals What Kelly Reilly Is Really Like Offscreen
Kelly Reilly plays one of the toughest characters in television history in her role as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, but according to one of her new co-stars, she's very different when the cameras are not rolling. Orli Gottesman, who joined the show during Season 5 as a love interest for...
Shocking ‘1923’ Brings the Shattering Death of a Dutton — or Two [Spoilers Alert]
1923 ushered in 2023 with a bang that absolutely nobody could have seen coming. In a shocking new year episode on Sunday (Jan. 1), the Yellowstone prequel said goodbye to one of the most important members of the Dutton family — and maybe even one of the stars of the show.
Nicole Kidman Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Universe
Nicole Kidman is teaming with several ex-Yellowstone castmembers and the show's creator for a drama based on a real-life CIA program. The actor and wife to country singer Keith Urban will star in Lioness on Paramount+. Variety shared the news, noting that Kidman was previously announced as an executive producer...
‘Yellowstone': How Did Beth Not Know About the Train Station? [Dutton Rules]
Somehow, Beth Dutton lived her entire life on the Yellowstone Ranch but didn't know what her dad, brothers and husband were up to at the train station. This baffling revelation from Season 5, Ep. 8 closes what was the biggest plot hole on Yellowstone. She'd been blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton because she thought having photo evidence of him dumping his murdered birth father's body was enough to sink him, should he not do exactly what she wanted.
