ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kicker 102.5

Comments / 0

Related
Kicker 102.5

‘Yellowstone': How Did Beth Not Know About the Train Station? [Dutton Rules]

Somehow, Beth Dutton lived her entire life on the Yellowstone Ranch but didn't know what her dad, brothers and husband were up to at the train station. This baffling revelation from Season 5, Ep. 8 closes what was the biggest plot hole on Yellowstone. She'd been blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton because she thought having photo evidence of him dumping his murdered birth father's body was enough to sink him, should he not do exactly what she wanted.
MONTANA STATE
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy