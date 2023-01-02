ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

New Year's babies celebrated around the Tri-State

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year.

Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long.

Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent has many maternity wards that are still on New Year’s baby watch.

Heading east into Newburgh, the first baby born in the new year came a little bit earlier. The Women’s Hospital in Warrick County says the Mackenzie family welcomed Amelia into the world at 2:20 a.m.

We’re told she weighs 7 pounds 14 ounces and is 19.5 inches in length.

