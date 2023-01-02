Read full article on original website
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates:. • January 19. • February 16. • March 16. • April 20. • May 18.
Tornado watch dropped for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for portions of the Lowcountry as a line of thunderstorms approaches from the west. The tornado watch is active for Charleston, Colleton, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties until 2:00 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen last seen January 4. CPD said that Zion Chamorro-Lopez (16) was reported missing by his family January 4. He was last seen around noon that day at...
CPD: 3 juveniles shot in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in West Ashley. According to CPD, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on the 2000 block of Applebee Way shortly before 6:00 p.m. Police said that three juveniles were shot, but their injuries...
Spanish story time returns to Hanahan Library
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Library is inviting children to join Spanish storytellers for reading, singing, dancing, and fun. On January 14 and February 11, classic stories will be told in Spanish from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The experience is a great way to introduce English-speakers...
New details released on James Island pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested four people who led deputies on a chase through a James Island neighborhood Saturday. According to the report, a deputy observed a truck swerving multiple times and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver kept going, and the deputy noted that he “saw the occupants making furtive movements toward the center console and floorboard area.”
Bosch Charleston hosting hiring event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Bosch Plant is hosting a hiring event to fill various positions at the Dorchester Road location. The in-person event will take place Saturday, January 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 8101 Dorchester Road. Available positions include maintenance technicians, manufacturing technicians, and...
Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Tidelands Health first full MUSC Hollings Cancer Network affiliate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC Hollings Cancer Network on Thursday announced that Tidelands Health Cancer Care Network is its first full affiliate. The Lowcountry and Grand Strand health centers have worked together for years, but the relationship will now be expanded to create “a community-based hub-and-spoke cancer care delivery model.”
CCSO hosting book drive for Juvenile Detention Center library
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) are hosting a book drive for the new library at the Juvenile Detention Center. CCSO said that residents are eager to learn and books help remind them that there is much more...
Goose Creek PD seeking info on murder at Mevers School of Excellence
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a May 2022 murder. The incident happened May 25, 2022 in the Mevers School of Excellence parking lot. Police are asking anyone with information that could lead...
Construction to cause Mount Pleasant lane closure
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Work on waterlines in Mount Pleasant will impact traffic Thursday, January 5 through Friday, January 6. Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews will be installing a force main in the area of 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard Thursday night. The work is expected to begin around 7:00...
Portion of Highway 78 near Summerville closed due to gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is responding Wednesday evening to a gas leak near Highway 78. According to SPD, Highway 78 from Diana Court to East Owens Drive is shut down as of 9:00 p.m. as police and fire crews respond to the scene. The...
CPD investigating after person in wheelchair fatally struck by car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating Tuesday night after a serious crash in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, a person in a wheelchair was struck on East Bay Street. Charleston County Dispatch reports that the call came in around 6:40 p.m. The victim was...
2 Your Health: Important health screenings in the new year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With 2023 officially here, many people are kicking off their New Year’s resolutions. And now is the perfect time to make sure you’re prioritizing your health. “I encourage everyone to put their health first as a New Year’s resolution,” Marianne Sumego, MD, primary...
2 Your Health: Benefits of participating in ‘Dry January’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The New Year has arrived and as people make their new year’s resolutions, you may hear some talking about participating in “Dry January.”. For those unfamiliar, it means not drinking any alcohol for the entire month. Alan Berki, who is a drug and...
