Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Sports In Brief
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
Porterville Recorder
No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67
WASHINGTON (9-7) Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67. ARIZONA (14-1) A.Tubelis 7-18 4-6 18, Ballo 5-11 5-5 15, Kriisa 3-8...
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 64, Kentucky 60
GEORGIA (12-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.231, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Warren 2-3, Battles 1-2, Lewis 1-1, Chapman 0-1, Z.Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (B.Smith 1, Battles 1, Warren 1) Turnovers: 20 (Nicholson 5, Chapman 4, B.Smith 3, Isaacs 2, Battles 2, Warren 2, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1) Steals: 14...
Porterville Recorder
Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Davis' 36-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 win against the UAB Blazers. The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with...
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
No. 3 Ohio St. 83, Minnesota 71
OHIO ST. (16-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.313, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Mikulasikova 5-12, Mikesell 2-8, Harris 1-5, Shumate 1-2, Thierry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Shumate 2, Mikesell 1, Walker 1) Turnovers: 17 (McMahon 4, Mikulasikova 3, Mikesell 3, Thierry 2, Walker 2, Bristow 2, Harris 1) Steals: 9 (Mikesell...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Jan. 7-Jackson gets 900th NBA win
1920 — Joe Malone of Quebec scores two goals to become the NHL’s career leader with 59 and leads the Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Arenas. 1925 — Harry Broadbent of the Montreal Maroons scores five goals in a 6-2 triumph over Hamilton. 1972...
How Florida High basketball has gotten hot to win 10 straight games
The anticipated Florida High versus IMG Academy matchup proved to be as advertised on Friday night from its inception. It would be the Seminoles (14-1, 0-1 District 1-3A) to flex their muscle to put away the IMG Academy Blue Ascenders (10-5) by downing them 57-52 inside of Bob Albertson Gym in Tallahassee. ...
Watch: Chin Coleman Speaks Ahead of Kentucky-No. 7 Alabama in Tuscaloosa
Kentucky assistant coach Chin Coleman spoke to reporters ahead of the Wildcats' road SEC matchup against the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The media scrum can be seen above: Are Kentucky's 3-point shooting numbers a hoax? More here. Six questions to get ...
Porterville Recorder
Illinois 85, Northwestern 79
ILLINOIS (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.791, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Shoup-Hill 4-7, Cook 4-7, Bryant 3-9, Oden 1-1, McKenzie 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 12 (Cook 4, Bostic 3, Bryant 3, Shoup-Hill 2) Steals: 5 (Cook 2, Bostic 1, Bryant 1, McKenzie 1) Technical Fouls:...
Penn State extends offer to Class of 2024 edge rusher
Penn State may be busy trying to fill in the final pieces of its Class of 2023 ahead of the traditional national signing day in a matter of weeks, but work continues to be done on getting a jump on the Class of 2024 as well. One of Penn State’s latest targets announced he has received an offer from the Penn State staff. Marquise Lightfoot, of Chicago, announced on his Twitter account on Friday he has been extended a scholarship offer from Penn State following his latest conversation with the staff; defensive line coach and run game coordinator John Scott, to...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at...
Porterville Recorder
Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton.
Porterville Recorder
No. 20 Gonzaga 63, San Francisco 52
GONZAGA (15-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Truong 3-12, Ejim 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Williams 1-3, Little 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Little 2, Hollingsworth 1) Turnovers: 15 (Team 4, Ejim 3, Little 3, Hollingsworth 2, Truong 2, Maxwell 1) Steals: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Truong 1)
Porterville Recorder
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m. Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m. Saturday's...
Turner, Haliburton leads Pacers past Trail Blazers 108-99
Bennedict Mathurin had 19 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 15 in the closing six minutes to rally the Indiana Pacers to a 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Transactions
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to a one-year contract with INF Justin Turner. Designated LHP Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Will Venable associate manager and Mike Maddux pitching coach. National League. COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed RHP Nick Mears off waivers from Texas. SAN FRANCISCO...
Comments / 0