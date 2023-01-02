Read full article on original website
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18
With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Steelers considering adding Hall-of-Famer’s son ahead of playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed alive in the playoff hunt and are now looking into adding the son of a Hall-of-Famer ahead of the postseason. Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked completely toast in terms of their playoff chances. But as Mike Tomlin looks to avoid the first season of his career in which his team would finish below .500, he’s still on track to avoid that. More importantly, if he does, the Steelers also have a chance at a postseason berth.
Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
John Harbaugh’s non-update on Lamar Jackson’s injury is troubling
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has no idea when Lamar Jackson will return from his injury, giving a frustrating non-update on the star quarterback. When will Lamar Jackson get back in the lineup for the Ravens? No one knows. Literally. Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media on Friday and...
