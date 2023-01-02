Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The meteorologists are wrong again in their forecast for Summit County
Pity the poor weather forecaster who tries to predict the weather for these mountains in Summit County. If I had $100 for every time they have been wrong, I’d be a very wealthy man. I am now despondently looking out on a blue-bird day when I expected that it would be snowing … lots. At least that was the prediction for this lovely morning.
Colorado hit by tsunami of higher taxes, new fees and paycheck cuts
If one phrase defines the 2023 outlook in Colorado, it's sticker shock. What's happening: New surcharges on top of elevated inflation, rising property assessments and skyrocketing energy bills are creating an avalanche of new costs for consumers. "It is unfortunate that a lot of these things are hitting at the...
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
Fort Morgan Times
Do you know your rights when your car is towed in Colorado? These DU law students are here to help.
Colorado lawmakers have spent the past few years beefing up protections for people who have their cars towed — an effort, they argued, needed to tilt the balance of power back toward vehicle owners. But with so many changes in recent bills, it can be a headache for residents...
Summit Daily News
Water, housing among slew of legislative priorities discussed by Summit County leaders, state lawmakers
Water infrastructure and affordable housing were among some of the top priorities discussed by the Summit Board of County Commissioners and two state lawmakers as they prepare to kick off the 2023 legislative session. Democrats Julie McCluskie, who represents House District 13, and Dylan Roberts, who will represent Senate District...
When does Denver plow side streets? Your snowplow questions answered
DENVER — This is Colorado. Snow is an expected part of winter. But with many new people coming to our state and the Denver metro area, many folks wonder what specific policies there are in regards to plowing and making sure sidewalks are clear. We asked Denver Public Works,...
milehighcre.com
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to Convert Newly Acquired Hotel into Supportive Housing
In December, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless acquired the former Clarion Inn, located at 200 W. 48th Avenue in Denver, for $24 million. The Colation will transform the hotel into 215 units of supportive and transitional housing by mid-2023, known as Renewal Village. The purchase came during same week that President Biden signed a 1.7T omnibus spending bill that allocated $4 million in immediate renovations for the project, made possible through congressionally designated spending by Senator John Hickenlooper and Congresswoman Diana DeGette.
2 Colorado resorts named among most relaxing in US
If one of your goals in the new year is to relax a little more, there are some great opportunities to do that in Colorado.
Denver gives initial approval to wage theft ordinance
(Denver, Colo.) More than $728 million per year is stolen from Colorado workers, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute. Denver wants to crack down on companies stealing from workers. Wage theft can result from misclassifying workers as independent contractors, not allowing the required legal lunch and break times, illegal deductions and having workers punch out but keep working.
Summit Daily News
December saw a 13-year-high for potentially deadly natural avalanches — and an all-time record for human-caused ones — across Colorado. Here’s why.
Anne Gasper and her team traversed the mountainside of Vail Pass and headed into the heart of avalanche territory on a recent January afternoon. Gasper, the lead snow ranger for the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area, was rushing to post as much signage as she could about avalanche conditions — and speaking with anyone recreating in the area.
Southwest apologizes with free airline miles; union still seething
A week after the worst travel experience of her life, Wyn Flato received a peace offering from Southwest Airlines: 25,000 Rapid Rewards points — a $300 travel value. “I actually got an email from the SW CEO Tuesday! It’s like come on. That’s what you’re gonna do?” she said. “It’s not worth it!”
lifeoncaphill.com
Kum & Go closes its fuel free locations in Denver
Kum & Go’s two fuel-free stores in Denver closed in December. The convenience stores were located at 1250 E. 17th Ave. in City Park West and 1610 Little Raven St. in the Union Station neighborhood. According to Convenience Store News online, Kum & Go opened its first of fuel-free...
Summit Daily News
Chicken-suited demonstrator protesting Vail Resorts cited for trespassing in Vail
VAIL — A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on...
Colorado leads nation in per capita personal income
Colorado was ranked as a top state in the nation for per capita personal income, according to a report released Wednesday by the Leeds Business Research Division at the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado’s per capita personal income increased 7.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 and personal income...
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes Park
A gathering space at Trailborn Rocky Mountains, a new hotel opening near Rocky Mountain National Park later this year.Photo byTrailborn Rocky Mountains. (Estes Park, CO) A new boutique hotel brand rooted in the great outdoors will debut in Estes Park this spring.
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'
COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
Summit Daily News
Legendary longtime Aspen local John Callahan, who led a life of adventure, dies at 95
ASPEN — John E. Callahan, a longtime ski instructor, Mountain Rescue pioneer, and active community member, died at the age of 95 on Sunday. “We’re all lucky. All four of us were there and held his hand as he passed away,” said Pat Callahan, 57, his son. His siblings John Callahan, Anne Marie McPhee, and Nancy Humphreys were with him.
Summit Daily News
Colorado Avalanche Information Center releases final report on fatal Berthoud Pass avalanche
BERTHOUD PASS — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center released a final report on the Dec. 26 Berthoud Pass avalanche, which resulted in the death of 44-year-old Brian Bunnell from Lakewood, Colorado. The slide occurred around 1 p.m. near the summit of Berthoud Pass in the Nitro Chute, an east-facing...
Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags
Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
Comments / 0