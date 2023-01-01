ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adem Bona takes charge for No. 11 UCLA in blowout win over Washington

By Ben Bolch
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Mick Cronin recently referenced an old baseball poem while discussing his team’s need to diversify its offense.

“We can’t just be Jaime and Tyger and pray for rain,” the UCLA coach said, inserting Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell in place of star pitchers Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain.

In the damp Pacific Northwest, the Bruins warded off what could have been a gloomy Sunday afternoon thanks to some much-needed support for their mainstays.

It came in the form of a 6-foot-10 freshman who provided a jolt of energy every bit as big as his massive frame.

Adem Bona blocked shots, dove on the court, took a charge and finished around the rim while helping the No. 11 Bruins polish off overmatched Washington during a 74-49 victory at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“I tried my best to help the team any way possible,” Bona said after doing just that on the way to a career-high 18 points alongside three blocks and two rebounds for the Bruins (13-2 overall, 4-0 Pac-12).

In the final minutes, with UCLA’s 10th consecutive victory secured, Bona didn’t let up. He sprawled on the court to fight for a loose ball and got a hand on a three-pointer by Washington’s Cole Bajema.

Just as impressive, Bona’s offensive arsenal included a lob dunk in transition, a putback and a dunk off a bounce pass while making eight of 10 shots for a team that shot 45.3%.

“It takes us to another level, you know?” Cronin said of Bona’s strong play. “We tend to forget Adem’s a freshman, a young kid — I know he doesn’t look like it at times when he’s playing with strength and flying around above the rim, but he’s still improving.”

The Bruins were hardly a one-man show while winning their fourth consecutive game on this court, something they last accomplished from 1994 to 1997. Jaquez scored 17 points while making three of five three-pointers after working on his shot with assistant coach Ivo Simovic. Campbell logged a double-double in what Cronin called his best game of the season, finishing with 15 points, 11 assists and only two turnovers.

Senior guard David Singleton added 14 points while making a second consecutive start in place of freshman guard Amari Bailey , who continued to be sidelined by discomfort in his left foot. Singleton also kept Bona from possibly getting into a fracas late in the game when he pushed the big man away from two Washington players who had gotten tangled up with him.

It was a far more energetic showing than the Bruins had unveiled two days earlier in needing a frantic comeback to defeat Washington State. Cronin said he had spoken with his players about the honor of playing for UCLA and living in the moment.

“I think sometimes with these kids, people put their minds on everything past college, you know?” Cronin said. “I want them to enjoy the next three months, I’m a big believer in that. They need to enjoy every minute of it and realize it’s a privilege, so let’s show up and play with excitement.”

Sustaining their defensive activity, the Bruins held Keion Brooks Jr., Washington’s leading scorer, to six points on one-for-seven shooting. The Huskies also struggled from long range, making two of 25 three-pointers (8%), and often had trouble making clean passes with the Bruins notching 37 deflections, which include tipped passes in addition to blocks and steals.

Washington center Braxton Meah’s 20 points that mostly came on lob dunks were of no consequence given that the Huskies (9-6, 1-3) spent most of the game down by double digits.

Cronin said his team has averaged 39 deflections during its winning streak, a number that greatly pleased him given anything over 35 without a sustained full-court press qualified as “really, really good.” The Bruins seem to be doing everything better since their lost Las Vegas weekend in late November, including getting more production from their young center.

Bona said he’s learned to be more patient, avoid foul trouble — he had just three fouls against the Huskies — and finish better around the rim thanks to constant work with assistant coach Darren Savino. He showed his ability to influence the game on both ends of the court on Washington’s first possession of the second half when he broke up a lob and then snatched a midair pass from Campbell in transition for a dunk.

The play gave UCLA an 11-point lead and the Bruins’ advantage would never dip into single digits again.

“Oh, it’s so much fun,” Bona said when asked what it felt like to contribute like he did Sunday, his energy helping ease the burden on the team’s veterans. “My plan is to come and help them get to our goal, get to the national championship.”

